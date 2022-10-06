Read full article on original website
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Who has scored the most hat tricks in the Premier League?
The players who have scored the most hat tricks in Premier League history.
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Milan 2-0 Juventus: Player ratings as Tomori & Diaz fire the Rossoneri into third
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A meeting with Juventus.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
Djordje Petrovic reveals Champions League aims after signing new NE Revs contract
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has outlined his goals to return to Europe and play in the Champions League after signing a new deal through the 2025 MLS season.
MLS・
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as early Militao header secures win for Los Blancos
Real Madrid player ratings from their short trip to Getafe in La Liga.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro's performance in Man Utd win over Everton
Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro's performance in Man Utd win over Everton.
Chelsea make fresh contact with Michael Edwards over sporting director role
Chelsea have again spoken with Michael Edwards over their vacant sporting director position.
Harry Kane not admitting defeat in Golden Boot race
Despite the form of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane hasn't admitted defeat in the Golden Boot race.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid chasing Gakpo; Liverpool ready Doku bid
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cody Gakpo, Jeremy Doku, Mason Mount, Nathan Ake, Federico Valverde, Davide Frattesi & more.
Joan Laporta: Super League would not just be 'tiring' big-club clashes
Joan Laporta explains his ongoing vision for the Super League.
90min's definitive European power rankings 2022/23 - Week 3
Week 3 of 90min's definitive European power rankings for the 2022/23 season, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and more.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester: Christie strike earns Cherries comeback win
Two goals in four second-half minutes saw Bournemouth beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League.
