ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nrinow.news

Treat & Paint, Walkabout & a Northmen All Access Pass: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week

The start of “permit required” open burning in North Smithfield began on Saturday, Oct. 8 and will continue through April 30. North Smithfield Fire & Rescue is encouraging all residents who wish to obtain permits to call the dispatch office at (401) 762-1135 on the day they’re hoping to burn to obtain information. If conditions are safe, the dispatcher will take the required information and issue a permit over the phone. Residents will not be required to visit the station.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
nrinow.news

Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burrillville, RI
City
North Kingstown, RI
City
Foster, RI
City
Scituate, RI
Burrillville, RI
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy