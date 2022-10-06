The start of “permit required” open burning in North Smithfield began on Saturday, Oct. 8 and will continue through April 30. North Smithfield Fire & Rescue is encouraging all residents who wish to obtain permits to call the dispatch office at (401) 762-1135 on the day they’re hoping to burn to obtain information. If conditions are safe, the dispatcher will take the required information and issue a permit over the phone. Residents will not be required to visit the station.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO