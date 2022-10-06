I remember the first time I drank. I was 14 and it was my friend Annie’s* birthday. The drink was vodka, bought by a friend’s older brother and snuck into her parent’s summer house. The taste? Awful. The feeling? Even worse. And, two hours after downing what probably amounted to five doubles, I found myself laying on a bunkbed, wasted. On the sofa opposite I watched through blurred vision as two friends carried out a slurred conversation about how if they pushed their eyes in a certain way, they would make a clicking noise. ‘I’m going to die and this will be the last thing I’ll hear,’ I thought, unable to move for the waves of nausea washing over me.

