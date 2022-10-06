Read full article on original website
58 Of The Funniest Movie Lines Ever Written
If you don't find a single one of these lines funny, something inside of you might be broken.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through Boston in trailer for new musical holiday movie 'Spirited'
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are both in the upcoming holiday film "Spirited," which filmed in Boston, Massachusetts, last year. The movie is a twist on "A Christmas Carol."
Grazia
Could This Be The Moment People Finally Stop Body Shaming Lizzo?
Ever since Lizzo burst into public consciousness in 2016, everyone has had something to say about her size. From criticism for promoting an unhealthy lifestyle, to disappointment amongst her fans for publicly exercising and juice cleansing, her body has always been a topic of debate. And Kanye West became the...
The Royal Family Is Messier Than The Kardashians, And They Proved It By Holding King Charles' Coronation On Archie's Birthday
There are 365 days in the year...but y'all chose this one.
Grazia
Gigi, Bella and Kourtney Kardashian All Just Wore This ’90s Blazer
This year, Y2K trends may have taken the limelight thanks to baggy jeans, cropped tops and even velour tracksuits making an unexpected comeback, but '90s trends are still some of the most-loved. Whether it's a slinky slip dress, skinny sunnies or chunky trainers, there's always a nod to the decade. Naturally, A-listers are quick to show us all how to wear these nostalgic trends this time around, and there's one item in particular they're all backing right now.
Jamie Lee Curtis Said She Had No Input On Her Storylines For The "Halloween" Movies, And The Reason Makes A Lot Of Sense
"If they had come up with a different storyline, I probably wouldn't have done it."
Top 10 horror movies of the 21st Century
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — During spooky season, some people like to increase the horror and their heart rate with a nice blanket, tasty snack, and the scariest movie they can find. Rolling Stone compiled a list of the top 65 scariest movies of the 21st Century. Of course, this list will only include full-length horror […]
Grazia
Should Luckiest Girl Alive On Netflix Come With A Trigger Warning?
From the outset it’s clear that there’s something amiss with Ani Fannelli’s world in ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ but Netflix’s description of their latest hit, doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of how intense the plot line is. Based on the novel of...
Grazia
Strictly Come Dancing: Is It Fair To Call Shirley Ballas Sexist?
After Sunday night's controversial dance-off, Shirley Ballas has been labelled 'sexist' by some Strictly Come Dancing viewers, with many arguing she 'favours' the male contestants. Fluer East and Vito Coppola along with Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice found themselves in the dreaded dance off after they failed to win over the public. After both couples performed their dances again for survival, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse chose to save presenter and singer Fleur East - which automatically sent presenter Richie home. However, head judge Shirley made a last minute remark stating she would have voted to save Richie if she had the final say.
Grazia
Lily Cole Wants You To Get Back In The Virtual Classroom
Catastrophic climate change, the cost of living, the deepening energy crisis, the next pandemic around the corner — these are the things that keep Lily Cole up at night. The supermodel and actress, one of fashion's foremost eco-campaigners, wants to save the world. But first, she says, the world has to learn to save itself.
Grazia
MAFS UK: Should Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray Been Allowed Back In The Experiment?
As far as experiments go, Married at First Sight is on the extreme end of the spectrum. After all, saying ‘I do’ to a complete stranger isn’t exactly conventional, but we take our hats off to those who feel brave enough to leave the decision of their future husband or wife in the hands of experts - aka Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.
Grazia
‘I Never Questioned If I Actually Enjoyed Alcohol – Until I Gave Up’
I remember the first time I drank. I was 14 and it was my friend Annie’s* birthday. The drink was vodka, bought by a friend’s older brother and snuck into her parent’s summer house. The taste? Awful. The feeling? Even worse. And, two hours after downing what probably amounted to five doubles, I found myself laying on a bunkbed, wasted. On the sofa opposite I watched through blurred vision as two friends carried out a slurred conversation about how if they pushed their eyes in a certain way, they would make a clicking noise. ‘I’m going to die and this will be the last thing I’ll hear,’ I thought, unable to move for the waves of nausea washing over me.
