“It’s more than community … it’s family.” La Movida will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration

UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of taking a whole family approach to empowering students
The 2022-2023 academic year is the official 20th anniversary of the UW Odyssey Project, which has grown tremendously since its inception in 2003 and now boasts over 600 graduates. “It is hard to believe that this is our 20th year. But we’re so excited about how far we’ve come and...
Georgia Allen named program director at Rock County Jumpstart
Rock County Jumpstart, the Beloit-based nonprofit that supports businesses owned by people of color, has hired Georgia Allen as its first program director. ‘Georgia’s personal and community life experiences provoked humble servant leadership, and intentional curiosity in business as a way to break generational curses of poverty for herself and others who deserve and aspire to achieve the same freedom, especially Black and Brown women-led households,” founder and CEO Genia Davis said in a press release. “Her most treasured impact is the continued love and nurturing of her 8-year-old daughter A’zaryah, an athlete at heart.”
Lilada Gee awarded $10,000 Forward Art Prize
The Women Artists Forward Fund has chosen beloved Madison artist Lilda Gee to be honored with the 2022 Forward Art Prize, given to those who “show exceptional creativity in their work and compelling prospects for the future.”. Gee tells Madison365 that she is “very grateful” for the award in...
Goodman Center set to open registration for annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive next week
The Goodman Community Center has announced the registration period for their annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive will take place Oct. 17-28, and once again they’ve set a goal of distributing 4,000 meals this year. With the cost of groceries on the rise, Goodman is expecting high demand once again this year, the 34th year that the center on Madison’s near east side has provided the fixings for families to make full Thanksgiving meals at home.
Black Oxygen: From business tenant to property owner with Jeff Patterson
Jeff Patterson is the creator and founder of JP Hair Design, a barbershop and community hub on Madison’s westside. Patterson, originally from Illinois, come to Wisconsin to study at UW-Whitewater. Always knowing that he wanted to become a barber, after graduating, he made his way to Madison to study barbering. In this episode of Black Oxygen we discuss Patterson’s journey to barbering, the creation of JP Hair Design, the transition to being a business tenant to property owner, his work with American Player’s Theater and much more.
“We lost a generation of elders.” Panel tackles lasting impacts of COVID on health disparities
The lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for decades to come, and some of those impacts aren’t fully understood yet, according to a panel of health care practitioners and public health experts speaking at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on Tuesday. Panelists included:. Dr. Lyle Ignace, an...
Sparking curiosity: HipHop MD combines passion for science, performance
Maynard Okereke was one of those kids who was always outside, exploring nature. “We had a really cool pond close by our house. I used to explore that with some of my friends in the neighborhood. We used to catch frogs and snakes and all sorts of different things, and I just loved outdoors and being invested into ecosystems and environments.”
Farwell Foundation announces $500,000 donation to support Black Business Hub
The Farwell Foundation today announced on Tuesday a $500,000 gift to the Urban League of Greater Madison in support of the Black Business Hub project. The Farwell Foundation is a charitable organization that is run by Samantha M. Weston, and funded by the unwavering generosity of Cheryl Rosen Weston. The gift represents one of the Foundation’s largest grants ever made.
Madison Forward Fund sends out first checks for Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program
The Madison Forward Fund has distributed the first of 12 monthly payments to 155 low-income families, the City of Madison announced on Wednesday. The fund is a year-long guaranteed income experimental program. The guaranteed income is a monthly payment of $500 given directly to 155 households who were randomly selected from an applicant pool to receive the monthly payments.
Sherman Church’s Homecoming and Anniversary Celebration highlights the community and unity on Madison’s north side
A crucial aspect for any community to thrive together is unity, and Sherman Church on Madison’s North Side is looking to provide that important tool through their Sherman Church Homecoming and Anniversary Celebration which will take place the weekend of October 8th and 9th. Sherman Church provides an opportunity for community worth celebrating, and Sherman Church Rev. David Hart feels this has mostly been accomplished through their dedication to inclusion, understanding, and fighting against marginalization.
12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration
La Movida 1480AM/94.5FM and Mid-West Family Madison will celebrate the achievements and contributions of Madison’s Latino community on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. at the 12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration. The following leaders and entities will be recognized during the luncheon for their contributions in the Greater Madison...
Sun Prairie Public Library hosting “Latino Nights”
Araceli Esparza of Midwest Mujeres invites Sun Prairie area Latinos to connect with their public library through “Latino Nights” on Wednesday evenings this October. Every program will feature resources, food and prizes to share. 10/12 6-7:30 pm Family Night / Noche de Recursos will feature a bilingual story...
Madison365 Week in Review for October 8
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by American Players Theatre. We published our sixth annual list of Wisconsin’s most influential Latino leaders. Music Theater of Madison will present “Monstersongs” the next two Saturdays. Hispanic Heritage Luncheon on Friday. Lawrence University will host a free and public.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 12
After a couple days away, we were finally able to address the Baraboo “lawful detainment” incident on the podcast, and we have some … thoughts. Read our story here. Plus, a recap of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit and some mixed news on the COVID front. Listen Now:
‘Too Black, too white’: Students of color in Northeast Wisconsin often navigate multiple cultural worlds
When she was young, Celaisha Pipes would just talk how she talks. She didn’t think too deeply about her tone, word choice or inflection. She would just talk. Until a Black friend told her she sounded “too white.”. Pipes, who graduated from Appleton North High School last spring,...
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 4
This is the fourth in a five-part series. Part One is here, Part Two is here and Part Three is here. is a paleobiologist and staff scientist on a NASA astrobiology team at the University of Wisconsin called MUSE (Metal Utilization and Selection across Eons). MUSE is centered on understanding the early coevolution of nitrogen fixation and the Earth environment; the team hopes to discover what factors determine life’s selection of chemical elements. She came to Wisconsin after working on the same project when it was housed at the University of Arizona. She’s earned a number of honors, including the University of Arizona Galileo Circle Postdoctoral Scholar Award and UCLA Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences Excellence in Teaching Award. She earned bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in geology and paleobiology from UCLA, where she was undergraduate department valedictorian in 2014.
Latino Academy of Workforce Development named Nonprofit of the Year in Community Choice Awards
The Madison-based Latino Academy of Workforce Development has been chosen by voters as the Nonprofit Organization of the Year for 2022 in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. The organization recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, but just established itself as an independent nonprofit last year. It was previously a program...
Brenda González named Woman of Excellence in Community Choice Awards
University of Wisconsin Director of Community Relations Brenda González has been chosen by voters as the 2022 Woman of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. As director of community relations, González serves as UW-Madison’s primary point of contact with local community and nonprofit organizations. She is responsible...
UW Odyssey Project 20th anniversary celebration
The UW Odyssey Project is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the UW Memorial Union Great Hall, 800 Langdon St. The event is called “20 Years of Amplifying Student Voices and Celebrating Voting,” and there will be a new film plus student readers of winning “Why Vote?” essays and poems.
Cedric Ellis named Large Business Executive of the Year in Community Choice Awards
CUNA Mutual Group Executive Vice President & Chief Enterprise Services Officer Cedric Ellis is the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Award winner for Business Executive of the Year in the large business category. A native of Waterbury, Conn., Ellis cares deeply about making a positive impact in the community and donates...
