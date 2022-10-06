Read full article on original website
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin residents still face decades-old barriers in qualifying for Federal food aid assistance
Although she has been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She has heard horror stories from people who have, though. “There was just this big block of (…) something gelatinous that was orange,” Blume said. Today, federal...
tonemadison.com
A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national
The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
“We lost a generation of elders.” Panel tackles lasting impacts of COVID on health disparities
The lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for decades to come, and some of those impacts aren’t fully understood yet, according to a panel of health care practitioners and public health experts speaking at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on Tuesday. Panelists included:. Dr. Lyle Ignace, an...
Georgia Allen named program director at Rock County Jumpstart
Rock County Jumpstart, the Beloit-based nonprofit that supports businesses owned by people of color, has hired Georgia Allen as its first program director. ‘Georgia’s personal and community life experiences provoked humble servant leadership, and intentional curiosity in business as a way to break generational curses of poverty for herself and others who deserve and aspire to achieve the same freedom, especially Black and Brown women-led households,” founder and CEO Genia Davis said in a press release. “Her most treasured impact is the continued love and nurturing of her 8-year-old daughter A’zaryah, an athlete at heart.”
milwaukeeindependent.com
Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure
After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot. But their efforts also have spread misleading information, Wisconsin Watch found, conflating ineligible and eligible voters...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin hero greets veterans at WWII Memorial
United States Army Lieutenant General Dan Karbler is an American hero. The Hartland, Wisconsin native is the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command. General Karbler is also a big supporter of Wisconsin’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On October 8, Karbler met the 230...
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.” […] The post Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
thecentersquare.com
Evers’ ousted parole chief hired at Madison’s new independent police monitor
(The Center Square) – The man who was pushed out as Wisconsin’s parole chief for pardoning hardened criminals has a new job keeping an eye on police officers in Madison. Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board on Monday selected John Tate II to be the city’s first ever independent police monitor.
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
Campaign ad accuses Tim Michels of tracking women near abortion clinics
An ad by the Alliance for Common Sense claims Michels donated to a group that uses technology to track women who enter or go near abortion clinics.
nbc15.com
Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is hoping to bring conversations about mental health to the table, after experiencing the impacts of suicide firsthand. Don’s Home Furniture, just off the Beltline in Madison, frequently has chair displays out front. The chairs are, of course, for sale, but during the month of September and through early October the arrangement had a deeper meaning.
New survey finds broad support for expanding BadgerCare in Wisconsin
In a new survey, 70% of Wisconsin voters told pollsters that they supported expanding the state’s BadgerCare program — a proposal that has divided Democrats and Republicans in the Capitol but has been largely absent from the 2022 governor’s race. The poll was commissioned by the lobbying...
UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of taking a whole family approach to empowering students
The 2022-2023 academic year is the official 20th anniversary of the UW Odyssey Project, which has grown tremendously since its inception in 2003 and now boasts over 600 graduates. “It is hard to believe that this is our 20th year. But we’re so excited about how far we’ve come and...
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: The woke devouring the woke
MADISON — How many times have we seen the woke devouring the woke? The painfully politically correct trapped in their own rules of wokeism, like a Venus flytrap?. Case in point, McFarland School District Equity Coordinator Anne Nichols. Or, more accurately, former Equity Coordinator. Nichols resigned last week after...
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
wisconsinrightnow.com
City of Milwaukee Stalling on Inevitable Fiscal Crisis
The Policy Forum report notes that Milwaukee is facing a fiscal cliff due to stagnant revenues and a ballooning pension payment. If it weren’t for federal dollars, Milwaukee’s bad 2023 budget would be much worse. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum makes the case that Milwaukee...
Lilada Gee awarded $10,000 Forward Art Prize
The Women Artists Forward Fund has chosen beloved Madison artist Lilda Gee to be honored with the 2022 Forward Art Prize, given to those who “show exceptional creativity in their work and compelling prospects for the future.”. Gee tells Madison365 that she is “very grateful” for the award in...
spectrumnews1.com
Nine Madison high school classes shift online amid teacher shortage
MADISON, Wis. — A handful of high school classes is switching to virtual learning in the Madison Metropolitan School District because of the teacher shortage. Currently, the district has more than 100 openings at its 53 schools. Madison, like so many other districts across the state and across the country, is struggling to fill all its open positions.
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
