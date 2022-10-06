ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

ASO's 'Symphony in the Sky' Rooftop Concert Returns to Downtown Lafayette

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsYvx_0iOFxrrc00
Symphony-in-the-Sky

One of my favorite events hosted by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is back for its 5th year: Symphony in the Sky.

This outdoor event is held atop the Vermilion Street Parking Garage, under the stars, and it features music that the average person might not associate with an orchestra.

Tuesday, October 18th, the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will strike a chord with many people in Acadiana as it presents Symphony in the Sky: Symphony Night Fever!

Symphony Night Fever will be an evening of disco’s greatest hits, performed by the Symphony and local guest vocalists, on top of the Vermilion Street parking garage, in downtown Lafayette, at 5:30 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPLYX_0iOFxrrc00
Staff photo

Each year, Symphony in the Sky offers a unique presentation of popular music by contemporary artists, set against the Lafayette skyline, while attendees enjoy dinner and cocktails. This year’s event will feature favorite songs of the disco era.

Performed alongside the extraordinary vocal talents of Sharona Thomas, Julie Williams, Jared Price, and Ray Boudreaux, this is a night you don’t want to miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nxy1C_0iOFxrrc00
Facebook, Ray Boudreaux

Every Premium Table and Duet ticket holder will enjoy complimentary food catered by Central Pizza, bottomless beer and wine, and access to specially curated vendor booths, including Bailey’s Cigar Room, Acadian Estates & Custom Jewelry, Socialight Photobooth, Gold Leaf Henna Body Art, and a selfie station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43S2SC_0iOFxrrc00
Townsquare Media Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

Duet tickets are available at the Acadiana Symphony website (sorry, Premium Tables sold out fast).

I don’t stand alone when I say that this is my favorite event hosted by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra – it’s also their Executive Director’s fave.

Dana Baker, the Executive Director for the Acadiana Symphony, says that this event remains one of the most talked-about events under the symphony’s umbrella.

Since the inception of the first event five years ago, Symphony in the Sky has been consistently lauded as one of the most unique and fun ‘night on the town’ experiences in Lafayette – and each year, we work hard to make it more magical and exciting than the last. – Dana Baker, ASO Executive Director

If you’ve never been to this event in the past, it really is a great setting: open-air and elegant, with great food, drinks, and creative symphonic interpretations of the musical theme of the evening.

There’s no other event in town quite like it. – Dana Baker, ASO

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra puts on some memorable performances. Perhaps you heard about last month’s showing of Star Wars. If you missed that performance, you missed a great one. The original Star Wars movie was shown on a huge screen in the Heymann Center and the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra played the score, live, while the movie was playing ! It was a truly amazing experience. Don’t miss this one.

Symphony in the Sky is ASO’s signature fall fundraising event to support its music education programs, including Symphony in the Schools and After School Strings – which aim to provide access to Symphonic concerts and after-school music lessons, free of charge, to Lafayette Parish School System students.

Symphony in the Sky is presented by Service Chevrolet Cadillac and sponsored in part by Home Bank, Rudick Construction Group, The Gleason Group, The Better Living Group, and Madeleine Groth, DDS.

For tickets and more information about Symphony in the Sky or ASO’s programs for kids, visit the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s website .

