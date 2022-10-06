Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
BookFest Returns To Farm Show Grounds
Four Butler County libraries are teaming up for another major book sale that begins tomorrow. The four-day Butler Bookfest will feature around 150,000 used books for sale at the Butler Farm Show grounds. There will also be used DVDs and LPs for sale at the event. BookFest runs from 10...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry’s SPOOKtacular Nearing End Of Nomination
There’s still time for Cranberry Township residents and their furry friends to participate in a seasonal competition. Entries for the fourth annual SPOOKtacular Pet Costume Contest will continue to be accepted through Thursday on the Cranberry Township Facebook page. Cranberry Township’s Facebook friends will then decide the winner by...
butlerradio.com
Seneca Valley Readying For Homecoming
Seneca Valley is getting ready for Homecoming festivities later this week. A Homecoming Carnival will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. at the district’s secondary campus with food booths and game booths. The Homecoming Parade then gets underway at 7 p.m. with the Raider Marching Band, local fire trucks, and...
butlerradio.com
“Ghouls For Good” To Hand Out Costumes For Halloween
A local organization is continuing their efforts to help give kids in need free Halloween costumes. The Butler County Young Professionals have been organizing the “Ghouls for Good” program for the last six years, and this fall the group is visiting Cranberry with the costume distribution for the second year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
SRU’s Foundation Making Final Push To Bring Back “Rocky”
Slippery Rock University is making its final fundraising push before Homecoming Weekend which could lead to the return of a former beloved mascot. The university says if they hit $22,000 in fundraising before Friday, Rocky the Rock will make an appearance this Saturday. The gray colored mascot is known for...
butlerradio.com
Mars Bank Offering Cybersecurity Session
Those interested in learning more about business cybersecurity are invited to a program to be held at a local bank later this week. Mars Bank will host “Cybersecurity Summit for Business” on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. athe Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance. This program will include...
butlerradio.com
Construction Work Still Ongoing At Senior High
As the school year continues for students, faculty, and staff, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects is ongoing. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
butlerradio.com
Foliage Report: Butler “Starting To Change Colors”
While we may be seeing some leaves change colors, we’re still early on in the fall foliage season according to state officials. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that Butler County and most of southwestern PA is still in the “starting to change colors” classification.
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
Cocktails With Candidates In Cranberry
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to get to know candidates in the upcoming election at an event later this week. Cocktails with Candidates will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Grill in Cranberry. Those planning to attend will have the...
butlerradio.com
James “Roger” Kline
James “Roger” Kline, 75, of Renfrew passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born in Ellwood City to the late James E. and Anna (Stevick) Kline Brothers. Roger graduated from Butler High School class of 1965 and later went on to receive his associates degree from the New Castle Business School. He was a member of the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church for his whole life. Roger was employed at the Butler Farmers Market and previously at Glade Run Lutheran Services and Exxon. He was known to be a loving and patient father, a fun-loving grandfather, and a great beach buddy at Myrtle Beach. Roger loved God and his faith. He also loved his fur babies Katie and Cassie. Roger was the beloved husband of Carol (Gregory) Kline of 54 years; father of Chad (Wendy) Kline and Kelli (Josh) Mato; brother of Ernie (Lynn) Kline and Vern (Wanda) Kline; half-brother of Peggy (Doug) Plaisted and Vaughn Brothers; and grandfather of Janna Kline, Gregory Kline, and Hudson Mato. He was preceded in death by his half-brothers Thomas Brothers and Bennie Brothers. Family and friends received on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church. A prayer service will immediately follow in the church. Burial will be held privately at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Women Shaping Our Region Panel Happening This Week
A notable panel of women in the region will be meeting in Cranberry Township later this week to discuss the role women play in the county. It’s the third annual “Women Shaping Our Region” this Thursday at the Regional Learning Alliance. The panel consists of seven women in executive and leadership positions in the regions, including U.S. District Judge Maryilyn Horan.
butlerradio.com
Glen T. Widenhofer
Glen T. Widenhofer, age 89, of Butler, unexpectedly passed away Fri., Oct. 7, 2022, at his residence. A veteran of the U. S. Army, he enlisted during the Korean Conflict. In the course of Glen’s 23 year Army career he held a number of stateside assignments; he was stationed for nine years in Europe; and he did a tour of duty in Vietnam. Glen and eight of his brothers proudly served our country in various branches of the military, and one of them, Robert Widenhofer, was killed in action in World War II.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
Butler Transit Changes HVAC Companies
The Butler Transit Authority is moving forward with a new provider for maintenance of their HVAC systems. The authority board approved a five-year contract at their Tuesday meeting with the company Renick Brothers in Slippery Rock at a total cost of just over $33,000. This was one of two proposals...
butlerradio.com
BASA’s Board Moves Forward With Sale To PA American Water
The Butler Area Sewer Authority took a major step this morning in approving the multi-million dollar sale to the Pennsylvania American Water Company. The five board members of the authority voted unanimously to move forward with the $231.5 million deal for PA American Water to purchase the authority. This is...
butlerradio.com
Emmett Maurice Woodruff
Emmett Maurice Woodruff, 61, of Butler passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born Birmingham, Alabama on June 23, 1961, to the late Barbara Ann Woodruff and Herbert Shorter. Maurice deeply cherished his family, exercising, reading, learning, and volunteering. His wisdom, strength, and resilience were truly an inspiration to the many lives he impacted. He leaves to cherish his memories, a special companion Laurie Smith; children, Drew, & Quinton, of Butler, PA; KaSaunte Woodruff (son), Karajih (grandson) of Erie, PA; two sisters, LaQuitta Houston Tompkins and Samantha Houston Austin, of Birmingham, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends received on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. A memory service will immediately follow in the funeral home. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Mars, Knoch and Freeport boys golfers competing in WPIAL semifinals today
The Mars boys golf team will be among nine teams competing this morning in the WPIAL Triple-A Team Semi-finals being played at Duck Hollow Golf Club in Uniontown. The top three finishing teams advance to the WPIAL championship Thursday. The Knoch and Freeport boys are among the 10 teams competing...
butlerradio.com
Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation
A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
butlerradio.com
Margaret Yurkovich
Margaret Yurkovich, 90, of Butler passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was retired from the Butler Area School District food service department. She was a member of All Saints Parish, St. Conrad Roman Catholic Church. Margaret enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and sports. She especially...
butlerradio.com
BC3 Volleyball shuts down Penn State-Dubois/Hosting WPCC Tournament this weekend
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team swept Penn State-Dubois 3-0, improving to 15-2 this season. (Match scores 25-17, 25-15 and 25-15). Morgan Jack had 32 assists. Madison Raypush had 20 digs. Breanna Reisinger and Aslyn Pry led the Lady Pioneers with 13 kills each. BC3 will host...
butlerradio.com
Butler Offering School Bus Drivers Additional Stipend
The Butler Area School District is taking action to help ensure enough bus drivers are available to transport students efficiently. During Monday’s school board meeting, the board approved a stipend of $15 per driver per day over and above normal pay for the rest of the current school year.
Comments / 0