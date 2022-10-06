Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Crowd Sentiment towards Crypto Turns Bearish as Inflation Data Looms
The crypto market has not yet been able to find the right footing based on tightened macroeconomic factors and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As a result, crowd sentiment toward cryptocurrencies has turned negative. Market insight provider Santiment explained:. “With Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most altcoins ticking down slightly Monday, the...
blockchain.news
Crypto Firms Join Forces to Push for Stratum V2 Bitcoin Mining Upgrades
A group of crypto firms led by Bitcoin mining tech provider Braiins and the Block Inc’s subsidiary funding Bitcoin development called Spiral are promoting the adoption of Stratum V2 protocol. The initiative sets to upgrade Stratum V1 (the current Bitcoin mining pool protocol) miners use to control how mining...
blockchain.news
Coinbase Enters Singapore after Gaining Licence
Coinbase has entered the Singaporean market as it has gained approval from the central bank to offer its crypto services in the city-state. The largest crypto exchange in the United States has gained a so-called in-principle approval, which the central bank rolled out last year for crypto firms. The approval...
blockchain.news
TRON’s Founder Justin Sun Could be Real Acquirer of Huobi Global: Sources
Justin Sun, founder of TRON, could be the actual buyer behind the deal for the acquisition of Huobi Global, according to sources with the matter. The information was first disclosed by a Chinese online media outlet of @wublockchain12 on Monday, Oct 10, citing multiple sources and claiming Sun is the real investor by offering $1 billion behind the deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
US Treasury Fines Bittrex Exchange $29m for Multi-Year Sanctions Violation
Washington-based cryptocurrency trading platform, Bittrex Has been fined the sum of $29 million by the United States Treasury Department through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The fone, tagged as the single largest levied by the OFAC on a digital currency trading...
blockchain.news
Over 12,000 Brazilan Firms Hold Crypto, Says Local Tax Authority
Brazil registered a hike in records of companies and institutions claiming to hold some cryptocurrencies, according to a recent report from the Brazilian Tax Authority (RFB). The report showed that more than 12,000 companies in Brazil admit to holding cryptocurrencies as part of their revenues. This is an increase compared to the 11,360 companies confirmed in July.
blockchain.news
PolyU 1st in Hong Kong to Offer Metaverse & Blockchain Post-grad Programmes
Hong Kong's Polytechnic University (PolyU) is offering a postgraduate course in the metaverse and blockchain-related technology from September 2023. In doing so, it has become the first university in Hong Kong to launch a postgraduate programme in metaverse technology, beating other academic institutions in a race to stay on top of emerging trends, including Web3.
blockchain.news
Ripple Rolls Out On-Demand Liquidity Solutions in Sweden and France
To render seamless and real-time cross-border payments, Ripple, a leader in blockchain and crypto enterprise solutions, has established On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solutions in France and Sweden. In a statement, Ripple said that it has partnered with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces, and Xbaht, a Swedish money transfer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
OECD Presents New Transparency Framework for Crypto-Assets to G20
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) – an intergovernmental organization with 38 countries, established to promote economic progress and world trade – has released its new tax reporting framework, the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), to G20 countries. The release was based on a request by G20...
blockchain.news
zkSync Parent Firm Sets to Launch Layer 3 Testnet ‘Pathfinder’ in Q1 2023
Matter Labs has announced its pending testnet launch – a new layer 3 Ethereum scaling prototype called ‘Pathfinder,' which will be released in the first quarter of 2023 and could turn out to be the first Layer 3 network built on the Ethereum blockchain. Matter Labs is the...
blockchain.news
DeFi Startup Arch Secures $5m from Seed Round, to Achieve 'BlackRock of Web3'
Arch Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup, has acquired $5 million in funding from a seed round to make an effort to accomplish its goal of becoming the "BlackRock of web3." As reported by The Block, this new seed round funding will be used to tokenize an extensive range of...
blockchain.news
Another Major Crypto Hack in Less a Week, $100M Stolen
The crypto industry has witnessed another major hack in less than a week, where a hacker has stolen $100 million from Mango Markets. The trading and lending platform hosted on the Solana blockchain was exploited after manipulation in the price of Mango Market's native MANGO token via an oracle price manipulation attack.
Mark Zuckerberg believes we could have hologram meetings in the next 5 years
Mark Zuckerberg said we'll have meetings with avatars of our colleagues in five years, in an interview with Stratechery's Ben Thompson.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Spikes 13.55%, Reaches New ATH of 35.6 Trillion Hashes
According to the latest data collected from BTC.com, Bitcoin mining difficulty has increased by 13.55% since the last adjustment around two weeks ago. The current difficulty adjustment now takes 35.6 trillion hashes to generate one Bitcoin (BTC), a massive increase of 13.55% from the previous estimates. As per the data, the hike is the highest increase in Bitcoin mining difficulty since May 2021.
blockchain.news
European Parliament Ratifies MiCA Framework in Landslide Vote
The long-awaited Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation has just scaled through the European Parliament as MPs voted massively in favour of the bill. As reported by the Economic Committee Press, the bill received a 28:1 vote to scale, completing the tripartite deal needed to push the bill into its next implementation phase.
Comments / 0