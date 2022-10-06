According to the latest data collected from BTC.com, Bitcoin mining difficulty has increased by 13.55% since the last adjustment around two weeks ago. The current difficulty adjustment now takes 35.6 trillion hashes to generate one Bitcoin (BTC), a massive increase of 13.55% from the previous estimates. As per the data, the hike is the highest increase in Bitcoin mining difficulty since May 2021.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO