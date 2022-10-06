Read full article on original website
‘Too Black, too white’: Students of color in Northeast Wisconsin often navigate multiple cultural worlds
When she was young, Celaisha Pipes would just talk how she talks. She didn’t think too deeply about her tone, word choice or inflection. She would just talk. Until a Black friend told her she sounded “too white.”. Pipes, who graduated from Appleton North High School last spring,...
What does purposeful policing look like? Let’s talk about it at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Brown County United Way Chief Operating Officer Rashad Cobb will moderate a panel discusison titled “Purposeful Policing” on Monday, October 11, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Rashad Cobb serves as the Chief Operating Officer for the Brown County United...
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 3
This is the third in a five-part series. Part One is here and Part Two is here. is Cultural Adviser for the Appleton Area School District, though she will soon move on to Reach Counseling where she will be a anti-human trafficking and exploitation advocate. Originally from Mexico City, she moved to Appleton in 1997. She has been working for the Appleton Area School District since 2001 in a variety of different roles. She started as a Spanish Interpreter for Title I preschool in 2001 and progressed until she assumed the cultural adviser role in 2014, a role that exists due to a partnership between the school district and Fox Valley Technical College. Her passion has always focused mostly on helping the Latino Community in one way or the other. As a Cultural advisor, she focused on working with all students of color helping them manage any obstacle to successfully graduating from high school and pursuing post-secondary education. She also currently serves as one of the Board of Directors for Court-appointed Special Advocates. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc and an associate’s degree in early childhood from FVTC.
Dr. Shawn Robinson set to embark on 135-mile bike ride to raise funds for and awareness of dyslexia
For the third year. the annual Dyslexia Awareness Ride will promote dyslexia awareness while raising money for the Children’s Dyslexia Center here in Madison. This year’s event, a bike ride from Oshkosh to Fitchburg, will take place on Friday, Oct. 7. Dr. Shawn Robinson, a literacy educator, author,...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 30
Dr. Shawn Robinson – aka Dr. Dyslexia Dude – is riding from Oshkosh to Fitchburg next week to raise money and awareness. Plus, you can vote now for the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards at https://madison365.com/2022communitychoicevote/. Listen now:
Lawrence University announces full-tuition financial aid program
Lawrence University in Appleton on Monday announced “Lawrence Advantage,” a program to use donated funds to “fully meet the demonstrated institutional need of students from Wisconsin and Illinois – the top two states represented among Lawrence’s incoming students,” according to a press release. The...
