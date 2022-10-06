ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Madison365

Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 3

This is the third in a five-part series. Part One is here and Part Two is here. is Cultural Adviser for the Appleton Area School District, though she will soon move on to Reach Counseling where she will be a anti-human trafficking and exploitation advocate. Originally from Mexico City, she moved to Appleton in 1997. She has been working for the Appleton Area School District since 2001 in a variety of different roles. She started as a Spanish Interpreter for Title I preschool in 2001 and progressed until she assumed the cultural adviser role in 2014, a role that exists due to a partnership between the school district and Fox Valley Technical College. Her passion has always focused mostly on helping the Latino Community in one way or the other. As a Cultural advisor, she focused on working with all students of color helping them manage any obstacle to successfully graduating from high school and pursuing post-secondary education. She also currently serves as one of the Board of Directors for Court-appointed Special Advocates. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc and an associate’s degree in early childhood from FVTC.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Appleton, WI
Education
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 30

Dr. Shawn Robinson – aka Dr. Dyslexia Dude – is riding from Oshkosh to Fitchburg next week to raise money and awareness. Plus, you can vote now for the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards at https://madison365.com/2022communitychoicevote/. Listen now:
FITCHBURG, WI
Madison365

Lawrence University announces full-tuition financial aid program

Lawrence University in Appleton on Monday announced “Lawrence Advantage,” a program to use donated funds to “fully meet the demonstrated institutional need of students from Wisconsin and Illinois – the top two states represented among Lawrence’s incoming students,” according to a press release. The...
APPLETON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy