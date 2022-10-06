ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Gamespot

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes

In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Scorn Everything To Know

Scorn is focused on environmental storytelling with a slower, more methodical gameplay approach. According to the team, there are no cut-scenes, and every bit of storytelling happens in-game. The area you’ll be traveling is a techno-organic hellscape, where the technology of the world fuses with organic masses, including your own....
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Wrecking Ball Hero Guide

Wrecking Ball, a.k.a Hammond, is arguably one of the more popular heroes in Overwatch 2. Prowess and abilities aside, many newcomers and even veterans of the series will immediately see a hamster inside of a giant circular robot with four feet and immediately choose that hero. When Wrecking Ball was first introduced in the original Overwatch, they were an immediate smash hit with fans. However, in Overwatch 2, players are still trying to figure out exactly how to play as Wrecking Ball, given the fact that Blizzard slightly changed up how the hero works.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Through The Fire And The Flames Played In Trombone Champ Is A Video You Need To See

DragonForce's 2006 rock epic single Through the Fire and the Flames is now finally playable in one of the hottest music games of the year, Trombone Champ. Thanks to some modding work done by DerpyChap, every sick lick and unbelievable guitar solo has been translated into a series of actions that looks downright impossible to perfectly nail.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview

The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Bug Locks A Portion Of Owned Heroes For Some Players

Overwatch 2's launch continues to be bumpy, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state what exact character bugs it's fixing,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fan-Made Metal Gear Solid Music Video Is Seriously Impressive

From Minecraft maps to hand-drawn tattoos, fans are always crafting labors of love for their favorite games. However, one Metal Gear Solid aficionado managed to put together a meme-themed music video for the original game that's not only incredibly detailed, but uses the game's original assets to full effect. That...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Crash Bandicoot News Teased For The Game Awards Via Bizarre Pizza Stunt

We've heard rumors about new Crash Bandicoot games for a while now, and a new promotional campaign from Activision would seem to confirm it. A pizza box sent to influencers like YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh apparently indicates an October release date for 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Steam, and also hints about further reveals to come.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Phantom Abyss Launches On October 20 For Xbox Series X|S And Game Pass

Publisher Devolver Digital announced that the asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on October 20. Phantom Abyss is a game where players try to overcome dangerous temples filled with hidden traps, chasms, and enemies in order to reach the prize at the very end. Each player gets one shot to get the prize. Once an adventurer dies, that specific temple becomes locked away forever to them and the phantoms of fallen players can help guide future players to see what obstacles lie ahead. Once the treasure at the end of the temple has been claimed, the temple goes away forever, too.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dead Space Remake Is Not Coming To PS4, Contrary To Rumors

The upcoming Dead Space remake is not coming to PS4, even though the game's PlayStation Latin America trailer lists it as coming to both PS4 and PS5. This news comes from Eurogamer, and the publication states that the info in Dead Space's regional trailer is a mistake. Players have long wondered whether the remake of the popular horror game would arrive on consoles from the previous generation, but it looks like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC are the only platform options so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Players Discover Aim Assist Disabled In PC Cross-Play Matches

Overwatch 2's launch has been successful but shaky, marked by strange bugs and early server woes. Now, a number of console players have noticed a small but significant change in cross-play matches between PC and console gamers--it turns out that PC lobbies remove the game's aim assist, making it difficult for controller players to keep up.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Superman: Son of Kal-El #16 - KAL-EL RETURNS, PART 2: REUNION

Father and son are at last reunited after the Warworld Saga ripped them apart…and you don’t need to have super-senses to know that this is a reunion well earned. As planet Earth becomes reacquainted with the rise of two Supermen, one man stands in their way. Lex Luthor sets his deadly machinations in motion as the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues!
COMICS
Gamespot

Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier Shutting Down In January

Square Enix's aggressive expansion of Final Fantasy VII has taken a sudden blow, as the company has announced that the mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will be discontinued in early 2023. The game will shut down on January 11, which is 14 months after the game's...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

MultiVersus Monster Mash Event Kicks Off With Stripe From Gremlins

MultiVersus is getting into the spirit of the Halloween season, as Warner Bros. has announced the MultiVersus Monster Mash event, which runs from now until November 8 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. The event has kicked off with the addition of Stripe from Gremlins to the playable...
VIDEO GAMES

