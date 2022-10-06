ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
queenoftheclick.com

New Mommy & Me Class in Bay Ridge

LP Dance Company at 127 Bay Ridge Avenue is starting Mommy and Me Classes on Saturday, October 15th. 347-525-4244 to save your spot. Mom and baby will be interacting with one another and their peers, all while using our fun equipment! Music, singing and dance will be incorporated in our classes as well!
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Community Board 10 and NYC Parks Discussed the Future of Dyker Beach Golf Course

Tonight, Alexander Han from the NYC Parks Department spoke to Community Board 10 about the Dyker Beach Golf Course. It was a brief meeting – about 40 minutes. NYC Parks will be putting out a Request for Proposals (RFP) soon because the 20 year lease with the current operator of the golf course in Dyker Heights expires in early 2024. There is not an automatic renewal for this property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The Circus is in Coney Island This Weekend

The Royal Henneford Circus will be in Coney Island this weekend. Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm. There is a lot of action in their shows – see here. Get tickets here. Saturday and Sunday there are afternoon shows at 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. See here. . Hugs,
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Small Business Owners Are Being Robbed on Bay Parkway – Whose Helping Them?

The small business owners in the Bay Parkway Business Association told Michael Henry, candidate for Attorney General, that they are being robbed regularly. How come current local politicians aren’t helping them? This area has always been a safe area, it’s sad to see no one is doing anything to help these business owners.
BROOKLYN, NY
