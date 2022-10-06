Tonight, Alexander Han from the NYC Parks Department spoke to Community Board 10 about the Dyker Beach Golf Course. It was a brief meeting – about 40 minutes. NYC Parks will be putting out a Request for Proposals (RFP) soon because the 20 year lease with the current operator of the golf course in Dyker Heights expires in early 2024. There is not an automatic renewal for this property.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO