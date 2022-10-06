Read full article on original website
Brooklyn bicyclist, 25, dies after falling in front of oncoming tractor-trailer
A 25-year-old bicyclist was killed early Wednesday when she fell in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, police said. Kala Santiago was traveling east on Parkside Ave. in Flatbush she lost control of her bike near Parade Place on the edge of Prospect Park about 7 a.m. She fell into the path of a tractor-trailer headed east on Parkside Ave. and its driver ran her over, cops said. As the ...
Man breaks into Manhattan apartment, steals gun, 12 watches worth $15K
A man broke into an apartment in Manhattan and stole over $15,000 in property including a licensed firearm last week, police said.
Subway rider slashed, pepper-sprayed on Midtown train
The 57-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute on a northbound 1 train with another man, believed to be a panhandler, who was waving a knife and carrying pepper spray around 1:30 a.m.
Boy, 13, violently robbed of bookbag on Brooklyn subway train, group sought
The boy was on a Manhattan-bound F train headed to the Avenue P station in Gravesend around 4 p.m. last Monday when he was attacked by a group of males, according to police.
queenoftheclick.com
Small Business Owners Are Being Robbed on Bay Parkway – Whose Helping Them?
The small business owners in the Bay Parkway Business Association told Michael Henry, candidate for Attorney General, that they are being robbed regularly. How come current local politicians aren’t helping them? This area has always been a safe area, it’s sad to see no one is doing anything to help these business owners.
Man buying MetroCard at BK subway station drops wallet with $1K cash, thief snatches it
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a man of his wallet after it fell on the floor while he was buying a MetroCard in Brooklyn last month.
Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery
Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.
Man pulls woman to ground by hair in West Village robbery, uses stolen card minutes later
A man pulled a woman to the ground by her hair in a robbery on a West Village street, police said Monday as they released surveillance video of the suspect.
Police: Plainview boutique owner sold counterfeit items worth over $40 million
Nassau police arrested the owner of a store in Plainview Tuesday and seized more than $40 million worth of clothing in what authorities called the largest counterfeit clothing bust they have ever seen.
Police arrest Manhattan man 1 year after fatal Brooklyn shooting
The NYPD arrested a 20-year-old East Harlem man on Friday for a shooting that took place just over a year ago in Brooklyn. Police accused Jessie Medina of shooting 21-year-old Jorge Sanango in the chest in the lobby of an apartment building.
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station
A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
VIDEO: Duo beats, robs 2 men on Brooklyn street
Police are looking to identify a duo who beat and robbed two men last month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
Woman arrested in $40M counterfeit operation in Long Island boutique
Detectives said they found 22 printing press machines and various counterfeit items labeled from Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton.
Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
NBC New York
Crowd Chases Mercedes Benz Driver to NYPD Precinct After Pedestrian Hit
A scary pedestrian collision in the Bronx had a group of bystanders chasing the driver to the nearby police precinct Sunday evening, city officials said. The driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz was traveling down Creston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he slammed into a man crossing at 183rd Street, the Department of Transportation said.
Long Island woman allegedly hits boy, 15, with her SUV on purpose, drives off
MASTIC BEACH, NY (PIX11) — A woman allegedly intentionally hit a 15-year-old boy with her SUV, then fled the Mastic Beach parking lot on Friday, police said. Jennifer Nelson confronted the teen and several others on Mastic Road on Saturday morning about an earlier altercation involving her own child, officials said. When the teens dispersed, […]
NY1
Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train
Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
Flames tear through roof of Bronx deli in early morning fire
The FDNY responded to a blaze at a deli in the Bronx early this morning.
