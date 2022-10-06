ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Daily News

Brooklyn bicyclist, 25, dies after falling in front of oncoming tractor-trailer

A 25-year-old bicyclist was killed early Wednesday when she fell in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, police said. Kala Santiago was traveling east on Parkside Ave. in Flatbush she lost control of her bike near Parade Place on the edge of Prospect Park about 7 a.m. She fell into the path of a tractor-trailer headed east on Parkside Ave. and its driver ran her over, cops said. As the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Small Business Owners Are Being Robbed on Bay Parkway – Whose Helping Them?

The small business owners in the Bay Parkway Business Association told Michael Henry, candidate for Attorney General, that they are being robbed regularly. How come current local politicians aren’t helping them? This area has always been a safe area, it’s sad to see no one is doing anything to help these business owners.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station

A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store

A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
DARIEN, CT
NBC New York

Crowd Chases Mercedes Benz Driver to NYPD Precinct After Pedestrian Hit

A scary pedestrian collision in the Bronx had a group of bystanders chasing the driver to the nearby police precinct Sunday evening, city officials said. The driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz was traveling down Creston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he slammed into a man crossing at 183rd Street, the Department of Transportation said.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train

Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
BROOKLYN, NY

