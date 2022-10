NYC Council has a bill that will limit outdoor dining. From March 31st to November 1st, restaurants will be able to use the streets, but not with the sheds. (Story here) We should have seen Councilman Brannan on this bill because 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge because many of the outdoor sheds are not being used and (See NYC Council Bill) rats have been seen around the sheds because the streets need to be cleaned. (See here)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO