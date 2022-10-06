Clearly, Dustin Johnson isn't having second thoughts about leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The long-time golf pro has made a pretty penny playing six events in Greg Norman's Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league, and was crowned the tour's first individual champion on Monday. When asked about being such a big part of LIV Golf's inaugural season later in the week, DJ laid the sarcasm on thick.

GOLF ・ 18 MINUTES AGO