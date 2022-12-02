How to watch the 2022-23 cyclo-cross season – streaming and schedule

The superstar trio Mathieu van der Poel , Wout van Aert and reigning World Champion Tom Pidcock will be the headline names at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Antwerp on Sunday as part of their limited campaigns in the lead-up to the World Championships in Hoogerheide in early February.

It will be the three riders' first meeting of the season. Last year, Van der Poel could not defend his world title after suffering a knee injury and racing only twice. Van Aert opted not to race the Worlds because of the lengthy travel to the US.

These three stars have made an impact on road cycling, winning Tour de France stages and Classics, and now you have a few bonus races to see them in action in the winter.

Cyclingnews will have race reports and news throughout the 2022-23 cyclocross season as stars such as Van der Poel, Van Aert, Pidcock and women's world champion Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) take on several series of races from October to February, leading up to the UCI Cyclocross World Championships .

Other major names taking part in men's cyclo-cross season include Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal duo Eli Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout, Tormans riders Quinten Hermans and Corné van Kessel, Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Fristads) and Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions).

World champion Marianne Vos headlines the women's field this season, the veteran the leading name among a swathe of Dutch women. Fem van Empel is set to join her team in January and has already dominated the first World Cup rounds along with Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Elsewhere, the top teams all have two major names to put forward. Former world champion Lucinda Brand and Shirin van Anrooij head up Trek Baloise Lions, the duo of Annemarie Worst and Inge van der Heijden lead 777, and 2021 World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Three-time world champion Sanne Cant races alongside Manon Bakker and Yara Kastelijn at Crelan-Fristads.

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Blanka Kata Vas (SD Worx) and Zoe Backstedt (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) are also riders to watch.

Fem van Empel, Puck Pieterse and Shirin van Anrooij have risen to the top this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to watch cyclocross

GCN+ will be providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022-23 cyclo-cross season, including two of the three main season-long competitions – the Superprestige, and the X20 Trofee. The broadcaster will also be airing coverage of the European Championships in November and the UCI World Championships in February, as well as the lower-ranking Exact Cross series of races.

GCN+ will serve live coverage to countries around Europe and the rest of the world. in the UK, a year-long subscription will set you back £39.99 while a month's subscription costs £6.99. Coverage will also be available on Discovery Plus /Eurosport at the same price points.

Equivalent figures for subscriptions are: $64.99 and $15.99 (USA), $59.99 and $11.99 (Canada), and $64.99 and $15.99 (Australia).

The main series of the season, the UCI World Cup, will be broadcast live and in full on the UCI's own website. Eurosport will also broadcast the races in certain territories (excluding the UK and Ireland), while Flobikes will air them in the USA and Canada, with a subscription costing $12.99 per month.

Local broadcasters, including VRT / Sporza and Proximus (Belgium), Rai (Italy), NOS (Netherlands), and L'Equipe TV (France) will also cover cyclo-cross throughout the season.

