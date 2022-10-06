How Faith Christiansen Went From 6-Figure Earner to Homeless to Amazon Best-Selling Author and Successful Business Owner

Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
getnews.info
“Love Wins The Addiction Battle: Steps You Can Take TODAY To Help A Loved One Through Recovery” – A Must-Read Book To Help Those Battling Addiction Succeed With Hope And Love
The well-written book by Donna Rollyson offers a compassionate, personal perspective on the drug addiction recovery journey from pain to possibility, empowering readers with practical, valuable steps who have loved ones suffering from addiction. Drug addiction is a silent epidemic, stealing lives, hopes, and dreams. Loved ones have a hard...
getnews.info
Finding Styling and Comfortable Coats for Women at a Price that Anyone can Afford
It is not at all simple to purchase coats for women. When purchasing one for a girl, there are numerous aspects to consider. The first and most important thing should keep in mind is to never make a hasty choice while selecting a winter coat. Since a girl would not need to buy wholesale womens coasts very year, a nice winter coat may serve well for many years and help save a lot of money. When having a winter coat, a girl won’t have any trouble making it through the gloomy and chilly winters.
What's The Most Shocking Thing You Witnessed At A Funeral?
Funerals can actual get pretty wild sometimes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix Released Record-Breaking 1,024 Original TV Episodes in Q3 — More Than Five Times Any Other Service
Netflix has taken peak TV to a new peak. In a data point sure to fuel more quantity-versus-quality debate, Netflix broke its own record for number of original episodes released in a single quarter — with 1,026 in the third quarter of 2022, according to a tally by Wall Street firm MoffettNathanson. That’s more than five times any other streaming rival: Amazon Prime Video and Hulu released 223 and 194 episodes, respectively, and Disney+ debuted 140 original episodes, per the report. HBO Max, now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, released 114 episodes in the third quarter — significantly fewer episodes than usual...
getnews.info
Vedicshala Practitioner Advocates Ayurvedic Healing Methods To Treat Hair Loss and Early Baldness Due To Alopecia
A leading Ayurvedic practitioner on Vedicshala, Dr. Ritesh Chawla, offers ayurvedic healing for hair loss and early baldness due to alopecia. Dr. Ritesh Chawla, the experienced Ayurvedic practitioner at Vedicshala, has recommended natural hair loss and early baldness treatment. He says there are proven Ayurvedic healing methods for treating baldness caused by alopecia.
getnews.info
Payomatix Builds On The Success of its Networking Q3 event To Host Founder Investor Networking Q4
India’s leading end-to-end payment solutions provider, Payomatix, announces plans for its upcoming Founder Investor Networking Q4 to hold in Delhi. The Payomatix team is looking to surpass the feat achieved with its last Networking Q3 event as it hosts the Founder Investor Networking Q4 on 16th November at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. The conference is organized in response to the positive reviews that greeted its last event, as the end-to-end payment solutions company brings together speakers across industries to share their insights and practices that have enriched their ventures.
Deseret News
Canadian town hosting statue tribute to Cheetos dust
Where is the Cheetos statue? A statue tribute to Cheetos dust was unveiled in Cheadle, Alberta. What is the dust on Cheetos called?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Complete Girlz Inc. Announces Six Virtual Workshops on Self-Esteem and Leadership for Young Girls Ages 12+
The workshops will empower young women between 12 and 24 years old to develop their abilities, become better leaders, own their future—and excel in everything they do. Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, once said, “Success isn’t about how much money you make; it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.” This is the motivation behind the establishment of Complete Girlz Inc., a non-profit organization that offers young women between the ages of 12 and 24 a full-service program geared towards helping them become better personalities. Today, Complete Girlz is pleased to announce its upcoming virtual youth empowerment sessions on self-esteem and leadership specially designed for young ladies.
KIDS・
getnews.info
Introducing Mohammad Noor, a small-town boy taking game development by storm with his startup, Gamelauncher
Gifted developer Mohammad Noor is the proud founder and CEO of Gamelauncher, a startup comprising Programmers, Designers, Artists, and Game Development experts, all proficient in helping its clients publish their dream games. Mohammad Noor’s Gamelauncher has developed a reputation for creating intriguing games for Business owners, Individuals, Influencers, Marketers, and...
getnews.info
Jewsilver Is Bringing Sterling Silver Rings That Speak of Affordable Luxury to Its Customers’ Doorstep
The company has made a name for itself through its production and delivery of stellar silver rings suited for any occasion. Engagement and wedding rings are the physical representations of life-long commitment to a loving relationship. The round shape of a typical ring signifies the bond of everlasting love that joins two individuals and is a promise made to that special someone that assures one’s partner of devotion to their vows, what they share, and a dedication to creating lasting memories with each other. For such important physical symbols of love, great care should be taken to purchase these precious jewelries from highly skilled jewelers. Jewsilver is a company committed to manufacturing and delivering state-of-the-art sterling silver jewelry to every customer, despite their budget and location.
getnews.info
How this 25 year old Entrepreneur went from living in his mom’s basement, to making multiple 6 figures
Mason Pastro grew up in a small town, Windham New Hampshire. A suburban neighborhood filled with the average “white picket” fences of middle class Americans. From a very young age, Mason knew he wanted more. He tells reporters that he started watching documentaries on the law of attraction...
getnews.info
Birol Bahadir announces the release of his memoir “Between Two Worlds”
Between Two Worlds presents the challenges of living in a foreign land. Birol Bahadir has recently released his latest book to offer a detailed insight into the lives of immigrants who have settled in foreign countries. His powerful memoir takes you on a journey brilliantly highlighting the lives of immigrants torn between two different realities.
getnews.info
The Natural History of Cryptid Creatures launches Kickstarter Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, This Book is The Adventurer’s Guide to the World’s Most Legendary Cryptids!. The Natural History of Cryptid Creatures is the ultimate adventurer’s guidebook to the world’s most legendary cryptids. The book aims to serve as a quick visual guide to help identify some of the most fascinating and mysterious cryptids around the world. Moreover, it contains highly detailed artworks and information about these intriguing creatures. To publish this book worldwide, its creator has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing.
getnews.info
Chery acteco confirms productions specifications of new DHT hybrid system: three engines, three gears, nine modes and 11 speeds
Chery, China’s leading vehicle exporter and a global leader in propulsion technology, has confirmed the specifications of its new-generation hybrid system. The DHT Hybrid system sets a new standard for hybrid propulsion. It lays the foundation for the company’s transition from internal combustion to a portfolio of petrol, diesel, hybrid, electric and fuel cell powered vehicles.
getnews.info
Industry leader KYCAID revolutionizes the industry with its Liveness checks, the future of online identity verification.
KYCAID has become a game-changer in the industry with its highly effective fraud prevention via liveness detection and extremely accurate biometric ID-photo matching, a vital part of KYC that offers maximum confidence and proof of verification. Facial matching and liveness detection are vital to KYC to prevent impersonation while providing...
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs’ Neuroscience Ex Vivo Models Fully Applied in Neurological Disease Research
As a global-leading CRO company, Creative Biolabs provides professional and advanced platforms for a broad range of neuroscience research and novel neuroscience ex vivo models to accommodate client research worldwide. New York, USA – October 11, 2022 – Neural tissue damage in the peripheral nervous system (PNS) and central nervous...
getnews.info
Revisil Launches The Best Anti-Aging Cream of 2022
Looking in the mirror and noticing wrinkles on their faces and necks causes discomfort for both sexes. With illnesses and injuries that make a person more prone as he ages, aging may be quite challenging. However, people may start using the suggestions to start giving themselves a hand in aging with improved health and fitness if they are looking for a better approach to accepting aging while remaining fit and healthy in the process.
getnews.info
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
Comments / 0