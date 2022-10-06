Read full article on original website
Altaz 3″ LCD Golf Rangefinder launches Kickstarter Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, Altaz is the World’s First Rangefinder with a Large External 3” LCD Viewfinder!. Altaz 3” LCD Golf Rangefinder is the world’s first rangefinder with a large external 3” LCD viewfinder. To secure the accuracy of their shot, golfers around the world use rangefinders. However, unlike most ordinary rangefinders used in the sport, this one of a kind rangefinder takes easy to find and accuracy to a whole new level. To introduce this project to the world, the creators of this project have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.
The Natural History of Cryptid Creatures launches Kickstarter Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, This Book is The Adventurer’s Guide to the World’s Most Legendary Cryptids!. The Natural History of Cryptid Creatures is the ultimate adventurer’s guidebook to the world’s most legendary cryptids. The book aims to serve as a quick visual guide to help identify some of the most fascinating and mysterious cryptids around the world. Moreover, it contains highly detailed artworks and information about these intriguing creatures. To publish this book worldwide, its creator has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing.
Support Genie launches “AR Genie”, a mobile app for remote assistance using Augmented Reality.
Support Genie launches the “AR Genie” App on iOS and Android that provides remote visual assistance using Augmented Reality. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant change in how businesses operate. Physical meetings have been replaced by online video meetings. Remote video assistance is replacing field service. In addition to this, current hardware is getting more complex, requiring better software tools to help resolve issues with them.
Business Executive and Consultant Rex Barr Launches an Official Website
The President of Catan Strategy Group premieres a new digital platform from which he will publicize his ideas and share his press items. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Oct 12, 2022 – It is with great pride and pleasure that veteran business executive, consultant, and philanthropist Rex Barr announces that his new official website is now live and ready to welcome visitors. The site, which can be found at rexabarr.com, showcases a variety of media relating to Rex’s career, including photos, interviews, articles, and a selection of blog entries.
Sonatafy Technology Wins Gold in the 2022 Globee Awards Startup of the Year Category
The Technology Startup Sonatafy Technology claims first prize in the annual Globee Awards Startup of the Year – Information Technology category!. Sonatafy Technology (www.sonatafy.com), a Nearshore Software Development company that delivers the top tech talent, staff augmentation, and fully managed resources, today celebrates winning the Globee Awards Gold Prize as Startup of the Year in the Information Technology category.
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Top Quality Willsenton R8 Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Meet People’s Needs for High-quality Sound
China-hifi-Audio launches a wide range of carefully tested and verified audiophile tube amplifiers for those who are passionate about music, movies and games. Entertainment enthusiasts searching for quality audiophile tube amplifiers can find the best sound systems at China-hifi-Audio. This store provides high-quality audio systems such as tube amplifiers, speakers, amplifiers, and more. It has a decade of experience in this field and they have accumulated great knowledge and practical experience on how to get a pure sound system for every customer. All sound systems at this store are from well-known brands and manufacturers. The combination of low prices and high-quality sound systems makes China-hifi-Audio stand out among other audio stores competing in the same field. All products are carefully tested before shipping. The real photos of all audio systems are available on the store website for customers to check the details easily before purchasing. Clients need not worry about their buying experience since these professionals guarantee safe and quality sound systems at the highest level.
Introducing Mohammad Noor, a small-town boy taking game development by storm with his startup, Gamelauncher
Gifted developer Mohammad Noor is the proud founder and CEO of Gamelauncher, a startup comprising Programmers, Designers, Artists, and Game Development experts, all proficient in helping its clients publish their dream games. Mohammad Noor’s Gamelauncher has developed a reputation for creating intriguing games for Business owners, Individuals, Influencers, Marketers, and...
OMLAMP introduces its customizable waterproof foldable Tyvek lamp with excellent design
OMLAMP, a comprehensive company dedicated to the design of Tyvek home furniture, is introducing its customizable waterproof foldable modern lamp with a fantastic design. A great lamp can transform the dimmest corner of a room into the most inviting space to read, relax, or work in—an illuminating punctuation mark of a room’s decor. The best lamp designs are wireless and have integrated rechargeable batteries, making them ideal for alfresco use. They’re also convenient around the home, especially if you have gloomy corners where cables won’t stretch or if you want an alternative to harsh overhead lights in socket-less spaces such as bathrooms.
What Is The Writable Surface Technology Of Lonbest LCD Blackboard?
What is the Writable Surface technology of LONBEST LCD Blackboard?. The writing screen consists of three layers, the upper layer is PET transparent film with ITO conductive layer on one side, the middle layer is composite layer with liquid crystal, and the lower layer is PET non-transparent black film with ITO conductive layer on one side. The polymerizable monomers dissolved in the liquid crystal system can be rapidly linked into polymer network and the liquid crystal system can form multi-domain structure by the combined radiation of ultraviolet light and infrared light with a certain time and intensity. The writing screen makes the liquid crystal form a plane texture through pressure touch to display the writing and turn into a nematic texture through voltage applied, and then turns into focal-conictexture to clear the writing on the screen.
China-hifi-Audio Introduces Reisong A10 Audiophile Tube Amplifiers for Home and Commercial Places
China-hifi-Audio unveils essential audiophile tube amplifiers for music and movie lovers seeking to enhance the sound output of their home, studio, or office entertainment systems. For over 15 years, China-hifi-Audio has been regarded as one of China’s premier audiophile tube amplifier dealers. Both the store’s range of sound systems and...
Rayon Payne aka Keko Brings Diversity Into Podcasting with Folksalert
Experienced broadcaster, Keko, charts a new course in podcasting through the Folksalert Podcast, where he interviews content creators and influencers from all walks of life exclusively on Apple in video. Rayon Payne aka Keko made the headlines not particularly for the best reasons in 2003 following his arrest for unlicensed...
The Bandit Project announces its official partnership with Neo PR
The team from The Bandit Project is proud to announce their official partnership with the full-stack crypto digital marketing agency, NEO PR. The Bandit Project launched a new concept into the cryptocurrency space which saw the merging of NFTs with Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The goal was to address the challenges and problems faced with most NFT collections, the biggest being investors having no control over the rise or fall of the value of the NFT and the NFT collection. The Bandit Project team asked the question “Is there a way to control what your NFT is worth?” The solution the team came up with, is a way in which the project provides a solution by implementing proven, DeFi tokenomics into NFTs.
Reach to The Right Audience and Grow Business with SEO REIMAGINED USA
USA – October 11, 2022 – SEO REIMAGINED is a TEXAS based local SEO company that is helping its clients in establishing their businesses in the local market through the expertise and experience of many years and making numerous of businesses more revenue generating and more profitable. SEO REIMAGINED commits to every small and large business to generate most relevant and organic traffic on their website. SEO REIMAGINED has a team of SEO experts who are well aware about all the tricks and techniques of the modern time search engine optimization “SEO” which is essential for grabbing more traffic on the website and rank website on the first page on the search engines.
Make My Website: Rated among Top 3 Web Designers in Melbourne
Make My Website, a web design agency based in Melbourne, Australia takes pride in announcing that ThreeBestRated has recommended us as one of the Top 3 Web Designers in the Melbourne region. This award has been a result of a rigorous 50-point inspection, which includes major parameters like the History...
Finding Styling and Comfortable Coats for Women at a Price that Anyone can Afford
It is not at all simple to purchase coats for women. When purchasing one for a girl, there are numerous aspects to consider. The first and most important thing should keep in mind is to never make a hasty choice while selecting a winter coat. Since a girl would not need to buy wholesale womens coasts very year, a nice winter coat may serve well for many years and help save a lot of money. When having a winter coat, a girl won’t have any trouble making it through the gloomy and chilly winters.
China-hifi-Audio Announces High-End Willsenton Audiophile Tube Amplifiers Integrated with the Most Advanced Audiophile Technologies
China-hifi-Audio sells high-end, genuine and affordable audiophile tube amplifiers for the purpose of listening to music, watching movies or playing games. China-hifi-Audio is a renowned name among music and movie lovers who are always looking for ways to enjoy the purest form of music and movies. For them, this store offers a wide range of audiophile tube amplifiers that fulfill their every need. The store has a large collection of high-quality amplifiers and speakers which work seamlessly to provide users with clear and crisp sound output. The store not only sells audio equipment; it also provides audiophile cables as well as high-end CD players. Audiophile tube amplifiers at this store are of great value when considering the quality and performance of their products. This store is especially a great place to buy high-quality home audio systems since it offers one of the best sound systems at the most affordable prices. These sound systems are specifically designed for those who love listening to music and watching videos at home or in the office. Clients need not worry about the authenticity of their equipment since they come with a 1-year return policy for all their audio systems.
World-Class and Results-Driven Wellness and Prosperity Company, Modexus, is Committed to Excellence
The company is committed to integrating the proven methods of the past and new peer-reviewed science of today in building world-class results-driven nutritionals, formulated by some of the brightest minds in the industry, led by Dr. Charles A. Rouse. Modexus features unique and targeted holistic nutritionals formulated by an exceptionally...
Jewsilver Is Bringing Sterling Silver Rings That Speak of Affordable Luxury to Its Customers’ Doorstep
The company has made a name for itself through its production and delivery of stellar silver rings suited for any occasion. Engagement and wedding rings are the physical representations of life-long commitment to a loving relationship. The round shape of a typical ring signifies the bond of everlasting love that joins two individuals and is a promise made to that special someone that assures one’s partner of devotion to their vows, what they share, and a dedication to creating lasting memories with each other. For such important physical symbols of love, great care should be taken to purchase these precious jewelries from highly skilled jewelers. Jewsilver is a company committed to manufacturing and delivering state-of-the-art sterling silver jewelry to every customer, despite their budget and location.
Complete Girlz Inc. Announces Six Virtual Workshops on Self-Esteem and Leadership for Young Girls Ages 12+
The workshops will empower young women between 12 and 24 years old to develop their abilities, become better leaders, own their future—and excel in everything they do. Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, once said, “Success isn’t about how much money you make; it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.” This is the motivation behind the establishment of Complete Girlz Inc., a non-profit organization that offers young women between the ages of 12 and 24 a full-service program geared towards helping them become better personalities. Today, Complete Girlz is pleased to announce its upcoming virtual youth empowerment sessions on self-esteem and leadership specially designed for young ladies.
Newly launched SEO agency SEO Marketing Nerds helps businesses to be recognized online
SEO Marketing Nerds is a premier, full-service SEO agency with experienced professionals proficient in providing SEO, link building, content production, on-site SEO among other incredible services. A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and...
