Ahmie E. Baum, CEO & Founder of Interchange Capital Partners, Discussing Exit Planning for Business Owners, Interviewed on Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast

The team from The Bandit Project is proud to announce their official partnership with the full-stack crypto digital marketing agency, NEO PR. The Bandit Project launched a new concept into the cryptocurrency space which saw the merging of NFTs with Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The goal was to address the challenges and problems faced with most NFT collections, the biggest being investors having no control over the rise or fall of the value of the NFT and the NFT collection. The Bandit Project team asked the question “Is there a way to control what your NFT is worth?” The solution the team came up with, is a way in which the project provides a solution by implementing proven, DeFi tokenomics into NFTs.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO