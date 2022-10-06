Read full article on original website
Business Executive and Consultant Rex Barr Launches an Official Website
The President of Catan Strategy Group premieres a new digital platform from which he will publicize his ideas and share his press items. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Oct 12, 2022 – It is with great pride and pleasure that veteran business executive, consultant, and philanthropist Rex Barr announces that his new official website is now live and ready to welcome visitors. The site, which can be found at rexabarr.com, showcases a variety of media relating to Rex’s career, including photos, interviews, articles, and a selection of blog entries.
Enrico Brex, Financial Advisor with Elite Retirement Consultants, Interviewed on Podcast Discussing Retirement Planning Using Life Insurance
Enrico Brex discusses his approach to helping his clients create a savings plan that makes sense for a successful future. How to use permanent life insurance to pay for my child’s college tuition. Is there any way to be more tax-efficient with my savings. Enrico brings a fresh perspective...
Payomatix Builds On The Success of its Networking Q3 event To Host Founder Investor Networking Q4
India’s leading end-to-end payment solutions provider, Payomatix, announces plans for its upcoming Founder Investor Networking Q4 to hold in Delhi. The Payomatix team is looking to surpass the feat achieved with its last Networking Q3 event as it hosts the Founder Investor Networking Q4 on 16th November at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. The conference is organized in response to the positive reviews that greeted its last event, as the end-to-end payment solutions company brings together speakers across industries to share their insights and practices that have enriched their ventures.
RAS Infotech chooses Black Kite Risk Intelligence Platform for its Middle East customers
RAS InfoTech, the world-class information security products distributor, announces a brand-new distribution partnership with Black Kite, the Boston-based leading third-party risk intelligence platform. RAS Infotech will deliver the Black Kite solution to hundreds of its clients and prospects throughout the Middle East and Africa. “RAS InfoTech is thrilled to partner...
Born From Equity Crowdfunding, Investment Ark Is A Firm Uniting Entrepreneurs With The Right Investors
Investment Ark is an esteemed venture capital consulting firm that uplifts startups, SMBs, and large-scale businesses to acquire the required investment through angel investors, venture capital funds, equity crowdfunding, and institutional investors. Every startup requires a sound investment for it to thrive. There are countless investors out there looking for...
Reach to The Right Audience and Grow Business with SEO REIMAGINED USA
USA – October 11, 2022 – SEO REIMAGINED is a TEXAS based local SEO company that is helping its clients in establishing their businesses in the local market through the expertise and experience of many years and making numerous of businesses more revenue generating and more profitable. SEO REIMAGINED commits to every small and large business to generate most relevant and organic traffic on their website. SEO REIMAGINED has a team of SEO experts who are well aware about all the tricks and techniques of the modern time search engine optimization “SEO” which is essential for grabbing more traffic on the website and rank website on the first page on the search engines.
Pittsburgh’s TMD Holdings Helps Its Partners Build a Supply Chain With Direct Access to Global Customized Sourcing and Manufacturing
Leading companies have been turning to TMD Holdings, a supply chain services company located in Western PA. It continues to grow its diverse portfolio of clients including Fortune 500 companies from various industries worldwide comprising of Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Industrial, Government, Restaurant and Food Service. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – October 12,...
Profitable Custom AI User-Friendly Website Development Services Plus Other Digital Media Technologies Now Being Made Available for a Wide Range of Client Applications: CEN Biotech, Inc. :CENBF
Attractive OTCQB Stock listing with Top Notch Board, Auditors, Attorneys and an attractive Share Structure. Dedicated WordPresto Service for Website Development Achieves Commercial Launch. Customized Web Design Utilizing WordPress as the Core Content Management System as its Web Platform. Interactive Design Technologies and Services Coupled with Affordable Ongoing Support and...
goinfinity.live – is a Truly Transparent Crowd Funding Platform Started Operations From US on 2nd Oct,2022
Goinfinity.live – Not just for the funding, but for the creative connections, the confidence and drive it gives you as a creator, and the public space it provides to showcase something you feel passionately about. October 11, 2022 – goinfinity.live – is a modern, all-in-one platform for non-profit fundraising,...
Industry leader KYCAID revolutionizes the industry with its Liveness checks, the future of online identity verification.
KYCAID has become a game-changer in the industry with its highly effective fraud prevention via liveness detection and extremely accurate biometric ID-photo matching, a vital part of KYC that offers maximum confidence and proof of verification. Facial matching and liveness detection are vital to KYC to prevent impersonation while providing...
Directorate of Research and Organizational Intelligence (DROI) Announces 2022 Annual Conference
The global Directorate of Research and Organizational Intelligence (DROI) has confirmed their Annual Conference will return with a new hybrid format this December. The global Directorate of Research and Organizational Intelligence (DROI) today announced plans to resume their annual conference in a new hybrid format this December. This year, the DROI annual conference will take place in Paris, France. Formal invitations are expected to be issued by the end of October.
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Top Quality Willsenton R8 Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Meet People’s Needs for High-quality Sound
China-hifi-Audio launches a wide range of carefully tested and verified audiophile tube amplifiers for those who are passionate about music, movies and games. Entertainment enthusiasts searching for quality audiophile tube amplifiers can find the best sound systems at China-hifi-Audio. This store provides high-quality audio systems such as tube amplifiers, speakers, amplifiers, and more. It has a decade of experience in this field and they have accumulated great knowledge and practical experience on how to get a pure sound system for every customer. All sound systems at this store are from well-known brands and manufacturers. The combination of low prices and high-quality sound systems makes China-hifi-Audio stand out among other audio stores competing in the same field. All products are carefully tested before shipping. The real photos of all audio systems are available on the store website for customers to check the details easily before purchasing. Clients need not worry about their buying experience since these professionals guarantee safe and quality sound systems at the highest level.
CD BioSciences Provide Genetic Testing to Support Disease Diagnosis and Predict Disease Risks
CD BioSciences announced the release of its genetic testing service that can be applied to support disease diagnosis and predict disease risks. New York, USA – October 11, 2022 – CD BioSciences, a biotechnology-based company, focuses on developing high-throughput DNA synthesis methods to synthesize DNA with high throughput, efficiency, and precision. With an experienced scientist team, CD BioSciences is capable to provide powerful methods for the DNA research of all mankind, and accelerating the development of biology. Recently, CD BioSciences announced the release of its genetic testing service that can be applied to support disease diagnosis and predict disease risks.
Sonatafy Technology Wins Gold in the 2022 Globee Awards Startup of the Year Category
The Technology Startup Sonatafy Technology claims first prize in the annual Globee Awards Startup of the Year – Information Technology category!. Sonatafy Technology (www.sonatafy.com), a Nearshore Software Development company that delivers the top tech talent, staff augmentation, and fully managed resources, today celebrates winning the Globee Awards Gold Prize as Startup of the Year in the Information Technology category.
Continuous Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 17.3% during the period 2022-2035 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Continuous Manufacturing (Small Molecules and Biologics) Market (2nd Edition), 2022 – 2035” report to its list of offerings. In comparison to batch production methods, continuous manufacturing is not only cost and time-efficient, but also enables reduction in energy and manpower requirement, footprint, process-related errors and product inconsistencies.
The Bandit Project announces its official partnership with Neo PR
The team from The Bandit Project is proud to announce their official partnership with the full-stack crypto digital marketing agency, NEO PR. The Bandit Project launched a new concept into the cryptocurrency space which saw the merging of NFTs with Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The goal was to address the challenges and problems faced with most NFT collections, the biggest being investors having no control over the rise or fall of the value of the NFT and the NFT collection. The Bandit Project team asked the question “Is there a way to control what your NFT is worth?” The solution the team came up with, is a way in which the project provides a solution by implementing proven, DeFi tokenomics into NFTs.
BuildPoint Construction Group Reports Year on Year Growth By Providing Unique Partnership Experiences For Business Owners, Investors, and Franchisees
BuildPoint Construction’s key factor is utilizing technology and a communication culture to provide unique experiences uncommon in the South Florida market. They are responsive and passionate for entrepreneurs and business owners pursuing their vision and dreams. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – October 11, 2022 – Not all construction companies are...
Complete Girlz Inc. Announces Six Virtual Workshops on Self-Esteem and Leadership for Young Girls Ages 12+
The workshops will empower young women between 12 and 24 years old to develop their abilities, become better leaders, own their future—and excel in everything they do. Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, once said, “Success isn’t about how much money you make; it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.” This is the motivation behind the establishment of Complete Girlz Inc., a non-profit organization that offers young women between the ages of 12 and 24 a full-service program geared towards helping them become better personalities. Today, Complete Girlz is pleased to announce its upcoming virtual youth empowerment sessions on self-esteem and leadership specially designed for young ladies.
Support Genie launches “AR Genie”, a mobile app for remote assistance using Augmented Reality.
Support Genie launches the “AR Genie” App on iOS and Android that provides remote visual assistance using Augmented Reality. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant change in how businesses operate. Physical meetings have been replaced by online video meetings. Remote video assistance is replacing field service. In addition to this, current hardware is getting more complex, requiring better software tools to help resolve issues with them.
Newly launched SEO agency SEO Marketing Nerds helps businesses to be recognized online
SEO Marketing Nerds is a premier, full-service SEO agency with experienced professionals proficient in providing SEO, link building, content production, on-site SEO among other incredible services. A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and...
