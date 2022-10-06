Read full article on original website
Industry leader KYCAID revolutionizes the industry with its Liveness checks, the future of online identity verification.
KYCAID has become a game-changer in the industry with its highly effective fraud prevention via liveness detection and extremely accurate biometric ID-photo matching, a vital part of KYC that offers maximum confidence and proof of verification. Facial matching and liveness detection are vital to KYC to prevent impersonation while providing...
RAS Infotech chooses Black Kite Risk Intelligence Platform for its Middle East customers
RAS InfoTech, the world-class information security products distributor, announces a brand-new distribution partnership with Black Kite, the Boston-based leading third-party risk intelligence platform. RAS Infotech will deliver the Black Kite solution to hundreds of its clients and prospects throughout the Middle East and Africa. “RAS InfoTech is thrilled to partner...
Support Genie launches “AR Genie”, a mobile app for remote assistance using Augmented Reality.
Support Genie launches the “AR Genie” App on iOS and Android that provides remote visual assistance using Augmented Reality. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant change in how businesses operate. Physical meetings have been replaced by online video meetings. Remote video assistance is replacing field service. In addition to this, current hardware is getting more complex, requiring better software tools to help resolve issues with them.
Managed Security Services (MSS) Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2026
“IBM (US), AT&T Inc. (US), NTT (Japan), SecureWorks, Inc. (US), DXC Technology Company (US), BT Group plc (UK), Atos SE (France), Infosys Limited (India), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), Cipher Security (US), Wipro Limited (India), Accenture (Ireland), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (US), The Herjavec Group (Canada), Lumen Technologies (US).”. Managed Security Services...
Business Executive and Consultant Rex Barr Launches an Official Website
The President of Catan Strategy Group premieres a new digital platform from which he will publicize his ideas and share his press items. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Oct 12, 2022 – It is with great pride and pleasure that veteran business executive, consultant, and philanthropist Rex Barr announces that his new official website is now live and ready to welcome visitors. The site, which can be found at rexabarr.com, showcases a variety of media relating to Rex’s career, including photos, interviews, articles, and a selection of blog entries.
goinfinity.live – is a Truly Transparent Crowd Funding Platform Started Operations From US on 2nd Oct,2022
Goinfinity.live – Not just for the funding, but for the creative connections, the confidence and drive it gives you as a creator, and the public space it provides to showcase something you feel passionately about. October 11, 2022 – goinfinity.live – is a modern, all-in-one platform for non-profit fundraising,...
What Is The Writable Surface Technology Of Lonbest LCD Blackboard?
What is the Writable Surface technology of LONBEST LCD Blackboard?. The writing screen consists of three layers, the upper layer is PET transparent film with ITO conductive layer on one side, the middle layer is composite layer with liquid crystal, and the lower layer is PET non-transparent black film with ITO conductive layer on one side. The polymerizable monomers dissolved in the liquid crystal system can be rapidly linked into polymer network and the liquid crystal system can form multi-domain structure by the combined radiation of ultraviolet light and infrared light with a certain time and intensity. The writing screen makes the liquid crystal form a plane texture through pressure touch to display the writing and turn into a nematic texture through voltage applied, and then turns into focal-conictexture to clear the writing on the screen.
Reach to The Right Audience and Grow Business with SEO REIMAGINED USA
USA – October 11, 2022 – SEO REIMAGINED is a TEXAS based local SEO company that is helping its clients in establishing their businesses in the local market through the expertise and experience of many years and making numerous of businesses more revenue generating and more profitable. SEO REIMAGINED commits to every small and large business to generate most relevant and organic traffic on their website. SEO REIMAGINED has a team of SEO experts who are well aware about all the tricks and techniques of the modern time search engine optimization “SEO” which is essential for grabbing more traffic on the website and rank website on the first page on the search engines.
Sonatafy Technology Wins Gold in the 2022 Globee Awards Startup of the Year Category
The Technology Startup Sonatafy Technology claims first prize in the annual Globee Awards Startup of the Year – Information Technology category!. Sonatafy Technology (www.sonatafy.com), a Nearshore Software Development company that delivers the top tech talent, staff augmentation, and fully managed resources, today celebrates winning the Globee Awards Gold Prize as Startup of the Year in the Information Technology category.
ClinicalSquared Partners with Solve.Care to Create Web3 Health Networks on the Blockchain
National Press Club, Washington DC. “ClinicalSquared to act as authoring agents, enabling quicker turn-around time for the deployment of digital health networks on the Solve.Care Platform”. Washington, DC – October 2022: Solve.Care, a healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain to deliver better care and ClinicalSquared, a multi-disciplinary technology...
SalmaFX’s Trading App Stirs The Industry & Offers Exceptional Services
SalmaMarkets is a trading platform launched for IOS and Playstore, providing trading options for its users with the industry’s leading platforms. A leading forex broker includes various payment options, user log-in and security, rebate bonuses up to 50%, high leverage, fast cash deposit and withdrawal, and no requotes and dealing desks. While trading can be a way to earn substantially, knowing how and when to trade is essential. SalmaFX is a universal trading tool for money management in forex.
Directorate of Research and Organizational Intelligence (DROI) Announces 2022 Annual Conference
The global Directorate of Research and Organizational Intelligence (DROI) has confirmed their Annual Conference will return with a new hybrid format this December. The global Directorate of Research and Organizational Intelligence (DROI) today announced plans to resume their annual conference in a new hybrid format this December. This year, the DROI annual conference will take place in Paris, France. Formal invitations are expected to be issued by the end of October.
China-hifi-Audio Announces High-End Willsenton Audiophile Tube Amplifiers Integrated with the Most Advanced Audiophile Technologies
China-hifi-Audio sells high-end, genuine and affordable audiophile tube amplifiers for the purpose of listening to music, watching movies or playing games. China-hifi-Audio is a renowned name among music and movie lovers who are always looking for ways to enjoy the purest form of music and movies. For them, this store offers a wide range of audiophile tube amplifiers that fulfill their every need. The store has a large collection of high-quality amplifiers and speakers which work seamlessly to provide users with clear and crisp sound output. The store not only sells audio equipment; it also provides audiophile cables as well as high-end CD players. Audiophile tube amplifiers at this store are of great value when considering the quality and performance of their products. This store is especially a great place to buy high-quality home audio systems since it offers one of the best sound systems at the most affordable prices. These sound systems are specifically designed for those who love listening to music and watching videos at home or in the office. Clients need not worry about the authenticity of their equipment since they come with a 1-year return policy for all their audio systems.
The Bandit Project announces its official partnership with Neo PR
The team from The Bandit Project is proud to announce their official partnership with the full-stack crypto digital marketing agency, NEO PR. The Bandit Project launched a new concept into the cryptocurrency space which saw the merging of NFTs with Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The goal was to address the challenges and problems faced with most NFT collections, the biggest being investors having no control over the rise or fall of the value of the NFT and the NFT collection. The Bandit Project team asked the question “Is there a way to control what your NFT is worth?” The solution the team came up with, is a way in which the project provides a solution by implementing proven, DeFi tokenomics into NFTs.
After Deal With Tobacco Industry Behemoth, Kaival Brands Prepares To Get Significantly Larger (NASDAQ: KAVL)
Kaival Brands’ (NASDAQ: KAVL) stock has been on a roller coaster ride of late. And for those who get motion sickness, consider taking the ride anyway. That’s because truth be told, $KAVL is an ideal takeover target. Why? Because KAVL is essentially the last company standing in an...
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Top Quality Willsenton R8 Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Meet People’s Needs for High-quality Sound
China-hifi-Audio launches a wide range of carefully tested and verified audiophile tube amplifiers for those who are passionate about music, movies and games. Entertainment enthusiasts searching for quality audiophile tube amplifiers can find the best sound systems at China-hifi-Audio. This store provides high-quality audio systems such as tube amplifiers, speakers, amplifiers, and more. It has a decade of experience in this field and they have accumulated great knowledge and practical experience on how to get a pure sound system for every customer. All sound systems at this store are from well-known brands and manufacturers. The combination of low prices and high-quality sound systems makes China-hifi-Audio stand out among other audio stores competing in the same field. All products are carefully tested before shipping. The real photos of all audio systems are available on the store website for customers to check the details easily before purchasing. Clients need not worry about their buying experience since these professionals guarantee safe and quality sound systems at the highest level.
How Peerwallet (A Finance Market Place) Provides A Peer-to-Peer Global Payment Gateway for Sellers Around The Globe
Selling online and covering a global audience is one of the most difficult task business owners faces since there is no single payment option that covers the whole world. The most accepted methods currently are Cryptocurrencies and interestingly Cryptocurrencies are banned in some countries. Peerwallet is a combination of all FIAT and CRYPTO and it’s able to cover over 300+ payment methods easily. So, what this means is that businesses can accept payments from customers from any part of the world, and funds are settled instantly.
Connected Toys Market 2022 Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2027
“Mattel (US), Hasbro (US), LEGO (Denmark), Sony (Japan), VTech (Hong Kong), UBTECH (China), DJI (China), iRobot (US), Sphero (US), Digital Dream Labs (US), Pillar Learning (US), Wonder Workshop (US), TOSY Robotics (Vietnam), Workinman Interactive (New York), WowWee Group (Hong Kong), KEYi Technology (China), Miko (India), Makeblock (China).”. Connected Toys Market...
Payomatix Builds On The Success of its Networking Q3 event To Host Founder Investor Networking Q4
India’s leading end-to-end payment solutions provider, Payomatix, announces plans for its upcoming Founder Investor Networking Q4 to hold in Delhi. The Payomatix team is looking to surpass the feat achieved with its last Networking Q3 event as it hosts the Founder Investor Networking Q4 on 16th November at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. The conference is organized in response to the positive reviews that greeted its last event, as the end-to-end payment solutions company brings together speakers across industries to share their insights and practices that have enriched their ventures.
Newly launched SEO agency SEO Marketing Nerds helps businesses to be recognized online
SEO Marketing Nerds is a premier, full-service SEO agency with experienced professionals proficient in providing SEO, link building, content production, on-site SEO among other incredible services. A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and...
