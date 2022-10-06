Read full article on original website
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
Wedding Guest Turns Up to Airbnb Only To Find Empty 'Shell' of a Building
The property was completely vacant with the exception of some building materials.
British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles
A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
Lettera Hotel Medellin, Colombia
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Lettera Hotel, located at the heart of Medellin, was the perfect sanctuary for our stay in the city. As soon as we entered the stylish and serene lobby we felt welcomed and right at home. The friendly staff were quick to assist with check-in and ensured we had all we needed throughout our stay.
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Food & Wine
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Has Announced Festive Winter Journeys — with Ultra-Glamourous Dining
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, has long been the gold standard for luxury railway experiences. And yet somehow, the company is proving it can still outdo itself with brand-new itineraries for the winter season. In September, the company announced its December journeys, a first for the Belmond Train. The...
getnews.info
Jewsilver Is Bringing Sterling Silver Rings That Speak of Affordable Luxury to Its Customers’ Doorstep
The company has made a name for itself through its production and delivery of stellar silver rings suited for any occasion. Engagement and wedding rings are the physical representations of life-long commitment to a loving relationship. The round shape of a typical ring signifies the bond of everlasting love that joins two individuals and is a promise made to that special someone that assures one’s partner of devotion to their vows, what they share, and a dedication to creating lasting memories with each other. For such important physical symbols of love, great care should be taken to purchase these precious jewelries from highly skilled jewelers. Jewsilver is a company committed to manufacturing and delivering state-of-the-art sterling silver jewelry to every customer, despite their budget and location.
Uber Passenger In England Charged Thousands After Destination Wrongly Set To Australia
Can you imagine ordering an Uber for a 15-minute journey and winding up with a bill amounting to thousands?. Oliver Kaplan, based near Manchester in England, ordered an Uber to meet friends just a few miles away. The distance from Point A to Point B was no more than 15 minutes. But Kaplan got the shock of his life the next day.
getnews.info
Introducing Keyper: Australia’s Newest Destination for Custom Keycaps and Mechanical Keyboards
Australia, are you ready for the newest destination for custom mechanical keyboards and keycaps?. Keyper has just launched, and we’re excited to offer a range of products that is sure to appeal to everyone from beginners to experienced keyboard enthusiasts. We’ve got everything from simple cherry keycaps to artisan-made...
getnews.info
Chery acteco confirms productions specifications of new DHT hybrid system: three engines, three gears, nine modes and 11 speeds
Chery, China’s leading vehicle exporter and a global leader in propulsion technology, has confirmed the specifications of its new-generation hybrid system. The DHT Hybrid system sets a new standard for hybrid propulsion. It lays the foundation for the company’s transition from internal combustion to a portfolio of petrol, diesel, hybrid, electric and fuel cell powered vehicles.
getnews.info
New Zealand Government Makes Online Visa Application Available To Iceland
New Zealand Visa Online is pleased to announce the launch of our new online visa application service.This new service provides a fast and convenient way for visitors to apply for a New Zealand visa, without having to visit a consulate or embassy in person.With New Zealand Visa Online, applicants can complete the entire visa application process online, from start to finish.We believe this will be a valuable service for visitors to New Zealand, and we are committed to providing a high level of customer service and support.If you have any questions about our new online visa application service, please do not hesitate to contact us.
drifttravel.com
Travel as a Plus-Size Person – advice to make your next vacation more comfortable.
Mark Wolters, host of the popular travel and culture program Wolter’s World, knows only too well the difficulties heavyset travelers can have while exploring the world. He’s a larger-than-life advocate for happy and adventurous travel and encourages fellow plus-size travelers to have the same positive mindset. Mark has been travelling the globe and running his successful YouTube channel, Wolters World, for decades; he’s filmed in over 50 countries, boasts almost 1 million subscribers and has well over 200 million views. Despite his weight, he’s a trailblazer and has hiked the Inca Trail in Peru, walked the Great Wall of China and seen the incredible sites in the world’s most romantic city, Paris.
getnews.info
RAS Infotech chooses Black Kite Risk Intelligence Platform for its Middle East customers
RAS InfoTech, the world-class information security products distributor, announces a brand-new distribution partnership with Black Kite, the Boston-based leading third-party risk intelligence platform. RAS Infotech will deliver the Black Kite solution to hundreds of its clients and prospects throughout the Middle East and Africa. “RAS InfoTech is thrilled to partner...
getnews.info
Soosan Sb50/60/81 Hydraulic Rock Breaker Packing – Yantai Jiwei Construction Machinery Equipment
Established in 2009, Yantai jiwei has become an outstanding manufacturer of Hydraulic Hammer&Breaker, quick coupler, hydraulic shear, hydraulic compactor,ripper excavator attachments,with more than 10 years’ experience in designing, manufacturing and selling. Jiwei is well known for their quality, durability, performance and reliability. Hydraulic breaker is also known as hydraulic...
getnews.info
Travel & Lifestyle TV Show “The Jet Set” Lands Two Season Pick-Up
First-of-it’s kind travel and lifestyle talk-show renewed for two additional seasons. In the midst of its seventh year on the air, the national travel and lifestyle talk-show The Jet Set has landed a two-season renewal deal with major affiliate stations, guaranteeing new episodes through August 2025. As television viewers...
Four Women Were Chosen To Run Antarctica’s Post Office And Count Penguins
Four women from the United Kingdom will travel south in November for an incredible adventure. However, this extended trip will not involve sipping cocktails on warm beaches. Instead of packing swimsuits and sunscreen, they will likely fill their suitcases with jackets, sweaters, boots and other warm clothes. They’ll spend four months in Antarctica managing the world’s most remote post office!
thebrag.com
Australia has 3 of the Top 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world
After recently naming a Fitzroy street as one of the hippest in the world, Time Out is back with its countdown of the Top 51 coolest neighbourhoods. The publication surveyed thousands of urban dwellers globally in its Time Out Index, asking them about the current coolest spots in their city. The views were then combined with expert input from editors and writers to compile the ranking of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods.
privatebankerinternational.com
Chase Buchanan Wealth Management opens new office in Spain
Chase Buchanan Wealth Management has opened a new office in Tenerife to expand its presence in Spain’s Canary Islands area. Named Canary Islands Wealth Management Services, the new office is an addition to the company’s existing branch in Spain. It will offer region-based financial advisory services and solutions...
drifttravel.com
Seadream II to Sail From Sint Maarten For Winter 2023-24 Caribbean Season
SeaDream Yacht Club, the acclaimed luxury yachting experience, announced that SeaDream II will sail from Sint Maarten for the winter 2023-24 Caribbean season, placing guests in the heart of the Caribbean. SeaDream II will embark on six- to eight-day voyages throughout the idyllic Leeward and Windward Islands, while SeaDream I will focus on the Leeward Islands on four- to eight-day voyages from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas. Guests savor a new island experience every day and enjoy SeaDream’s highly attentive service and personalized gourmet cuisine on board. SeaDream II’sembarkations at Sint Maarten were originally scheduled for San Juan and St. Thomas.
