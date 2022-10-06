Read full article on original website
Remembering Angela Lansbury’s ties to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Angela Lansbury, legendary actress with ties to our Tri-State, has passed away. The late actress made her name as a crime novelist in the long-running TV series Murder She Wrote. Lansbury also starred in Broadway musicals including Gypsy and Sweeney Todd. She won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and […]
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
Kentucky’s Popcorn Man Shares His Sweet, “Corny” and Inspiring Story
If you've ever passed by the intersection of Frederica Street and Hill Avenue in Owensboro, Kentucky, you have likely had your senses overwhelmed by the smell of popcorn. Only, it's not just any, run-of-the-mill popcorn. It's Jader's Kettle Corn. That guy you see in the photo knows Jader personally. He's his younger brother, Jerry.
Devoted Foodies Miss These Owensboro, Kentucky Restaurants The Most
There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! - John...
Lunch Fundraiser Set to Help Parents, Kids in Need During Christmas
We are so excited to announce that the last WBKR Yard Party of the season will benefit Christmas Wish. Live music, delicious food with free deliveries offered, Cole Swindell concert tickets, and a lot of fun. Here's what will be on the menu. We're getting ready to celebrate the 46th...
Soreheads invites you to have a ‘wicked good time’
Soreheads is ready for some fun-filled fall! They invite you to join them on October 24 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate a family friendly 'spooky season' at Soreheads.
Evansville Funeral Home Opens Free Cremation Garden Where You Can Bury Your Loved One’s Ashes
If you aren't sure what to do with your loved one's ashes, one Evansville funeral home offers a free burial for them. A Tragic Story Inspires Local Funeral Home To Help. Recently a story garnered national attention after a man's car was stolen with his father's cremated remains inside. According to TheNewsTribune.com, a man in Washington had his car stolen last month, the car can be replaced, but what can't be are the two boxed that contained the cremated remains of the car owner's father. Tim Farrell's father passed away in February, and Tim had his father's remains in the car because he was waiting for the right place to stop and spread his dad's ashes. Unfortunately, Tim didn't get to do that as his car with his father's remains was stolen.
Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY
This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana
Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
Jim’s Famous Pulled Pork BBQ Leaves Behind a Tasty Legacy At Evansville’s Fall Festival
Who is Jim, and what makes his BBQ so special? Well, I'd love to tell you. For the past 2+ decades down at the Fall Festival, every year sits a bright red booth in front of Old National Bank. This booth is a fundraising opportunity for St. Pauls's Episcopal Church in Evansville. The booth is usually number 30, and it has signs all over it boasting that it serves "Jim's Famous Pulled Pork Sandwich." So who is Jim, and what makes his BBQ pulled pork so special?
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– October 10, 2022
Joshua Basham of Evanston to Allison Lynn Thren of Whitesville, KY. Shaelyn Elizabeth Luker to Aubrey Joseph Craig, Jr., both of Grandview. Sam Leigh Walker to Kelly Jo Merry, both of Richland.
Private funeral arrangements planned for Newburgh man killed in stabbing at local bar
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Newburgh, Indiana man who was killed in an attack at a local bar. Private services have been planned for 30-year-old Colin McHargue after he died on Saturday, according to his obituary. According to his obituary, McHargue enjoyed hiking, wood working, drawing, and painting....
Kentucky teacher ambassador named in Daviess County
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – GoTeachKY announced the 18 teacher ambassadors for 2023 on October 10, and one of those ambassadors is in Daviess County. Margaret Janiak, also known as Nikki, is the ambassador chosen from Estes Elementary in Owensboro Independent School District. According to a news release, ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position […]
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
Where Do IN, IL, and KY Rank on the List of Most and Least Safe Cities in America?
I am almost 50 years old, and I don't remember there being this much violence when I was growing up. It's possible that there is more violence these days, but it's more likely that we just didn't hear about it as much back in the day, before the 24-hour news cycle became a thing, and before we had access to the entire world. Despite what I may or may not have heard about, I always felt safe growing up in Indianapolis - I felt safe when we moved to Greenfield, IN, and I have felt safe for the past (nearly) 30 years here in Evansville. Do you feel safe in your city? How safe is your city compared to the rest of the country?
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
