Chainsaw Man Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Chainsaw Man’ episode 1 titled ‘Dog & Chainsaw,’ Denji, a young man tries desperately to pay off his late father’s crushing debt by hunting devils for the yakuza with the help of his Chainsaw devil pet, Pochita. One regular day, his debt collector takes him to a dilapidated facility for another assignment and ends up betraying him for his ulterior motives. Although Denji gets killed there by zombified humans, his pet fuses with his body, granting him unimaginable powers and reviving him in the process. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Chainsaw Man’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the first episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ titled ‘The Blood Warfare,’ hollows all over Japan start getting destroyed at an inexplicable pace leaving the Soul Society confused. Ichigo is challenged by a formidable enemy in his hometown of Karakura, while a group of masked men visits Shigekuni Yamamoto-Genryuusai’s office to give him an ominous warning. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Interview With the Vampire Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’ or simply ‘Interview with the Vampire’ tells a gothic tale of romance and horror set in the 20th century. It centers on the complex relationship between vampires Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt. The second episode of the AMC drama, titled ‘…After the Phantoms of Your Former Self’ follows Louis’ attempts at adapting to life as a vampire. However, he faces several physical and ethical issues that create friction between him and Lestat. Therefore, viewers must be wondering how the duo’s relationship progresses. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ episode 2! SPOILERS AHEAD!
Is Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?
Based on Tite Kubo’s Japanese manga series, ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ is an action-adventure fantasy show which follows the substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki as he returns to the battlefield to confront enemies who are attacking his hometown of Karakura. Meanwhile, the hollows in the world of the living are inexplicably getting destroyed all of a sudden and to make matters worst the Wandenreich declares war on the Soul Society.
Is Chainsaw Man on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu?
Inspired by Tatsuki Fujimoto’s eponymous Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Chainsaw Man’ is a supernatural action anime produced by MAPPA. The show revolves around a regular teenager whose life comes to an unexpected end when he is killed by the yakuza. Luckily, his loyal pet revives the young guy by fusing with his body and granting him the supernatural abilities of a chainsaw devil. Now with his newfound powers, Denji decides to fight against his enemies, taking them down one at a time. In case the premise sounds interesting and you wish to watch the show, then here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Where is Giselle From Easy-Bake Battle Now?
Netflix’s ‘Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition,’ AKA ‘Easy-Bake Battle,’ is a baking show with a unique premise. It welcomes home cooks from across the country in order to allow them the opportunity to prove their mettle against one another. For each episode, the participants must complete two rounds of challenges in order to cement their position as the Easy-Bake Champion and take home a cash prize worth $25,000.
