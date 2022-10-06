Inspired by Tatsuki Fujimoto’s eponymous Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Chainsaw Man’ is a supernatural action anime produced by MAPPA. The show revolves around a regular teenager whose life comes to an unexpected end when he is killed by the yakuza. Luckily, his loyal pet revives the young guy by fusing with his body and granting him the supernatural abilities of a chainsaw devil. Now with his newfound powers, Denji decides to fight against his enemies, taking them down one at a time. In case the premise sounds interesting and you wish to watch the show, then here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

