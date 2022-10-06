US government commitments toward a new data privacy pact with Europe are expected to face tough legal scrutiny that could call free information flows into question again. The measures, announced Oct. 7, are meant to respond to a European Union court’s concerns that personal data leaving the bloc’s borders is subject to sweeping US government surveillance. These concerns toppled an earlier EU-US agreement known as the Privacy Shield.

