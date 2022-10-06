Read full article on original website
Serena Ventures Joins MaC to Back Nigerian Data Firm Stears (1)
Stears will use funding to fuel geographic, product expansion. ’s venture capital firm is backing Nigerian data and insights firm Stears Inc. in a $3.3 million seed round led by. MaC Venture Capital. . The investment is one of just a handful in Africa for. Serena Ventures. , whose founder.
How Law Firm Brand and Culture Can Lure Clients and Talent
Today’s biggest challenges for law firms are recruitment and retention of top talent, and competition for clients. With legal hiring surging, associate turnover at record highs, and growing demand for work/life balance in the legal space, a firm’s brand and culture can sway potential recruits to join your firm, or it can drive them away.
'Quiet quitters' coasting through work could be a prime target for layoffs as recession fears loom, labor experts say
During an economic downturn, workers may not be able to get away with just doing the bare minimum, especially as the job market shifts in favor of employers.
How the SEC Widens Net Over Ethereum
In mid-September, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint involving digital asset trades executed on the Ethereum blockchain. The suit, brought against US-based crypto influencer Ian Balina, provides yet more proof—if we needed any—that the SEC takes an expansive view of its authority to police crypto fraud.
Legal Questions Loom Over Latest Trans-Atlantic Data Flows Deal
US government commitments toward a new data privacy pact with Europe are expected to face tough legal scrutiny that could call free information flows into question again. The measures, announced Oct. 7, are meant to respond to a European Union court’s concerns that personal data leaving the bloc’s borders is subject to sweeping US government surveillance. These concerns toppled an earlier EU-US agreement known as the Privacy Shield.
US will soon need to deter two major nuclear powers for first time, White House says
Within a decade, the US will need to deter two major nuclear weapons powers for the first time, the Biden administrationhas warned, pointing to the Russian arsenal that is increasingly being brandished by Moscow and an expanding Chinese stockpile. The president’s new national security strategy (NSS) depicts China as the...
We Must Wipe Out ‘Pink Taxes,’ Tampon Taxes, and Period Poverty
Posturing in black evening wear as sophisticated music plays, celebrity Amber Rose toys with a diamond-encrusted pendant. The video—produced by Period Equity, a feminist public interest law firm that brings class-action lawsuits to eliminate sales taxes on menstrual hygiene products—ends with Rose opening the pendant to reveal a single tampon as a voiceover asks, “Where else would you keep something 36 states tax as a luxury?”
