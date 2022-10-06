Read full article on original website
Apple in talks to run ads on Apple TV+ shows
Media agency reports claim that Apple is exploring the addition of ads toApple TV+ shows, as part of its push to increase its ad revenues. Apple's privacy efforts have given the impression that the...
Lowest price ever: 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749 ($550 off)
Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is on sale for $749, a discount of $550 off, marking the lowest price on record for the 2020 model. The exclusive $550 discount on the 1TB 11-inch...
Apple launches new 'Ask Apple' service for developer questions
The new "Ask Apple for Developers" presentsApp Store app makers with both one-to-one consultations with Apple engineers, and a series of interactive FAQs. Developers already get a great deal of regularly updated documentation online...
iPad with new Hybrid OLED tech rumored to arrive in 2024
Apple has signed up Taiwan SMT, which could eventually lead to Apple using hybrid OLED displays in theiPad Pro by 2024. The display is a crucial part of the iPad and iPad Pro experience,...
iPadOS 16.1 expected to arrive near the end of October
Apple'siPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 are still expected to arrive in October — but it'll be close. Apple announced in September that iPadOS 16 would arrive in October. And now, the operating system...
Apple seeds watchOS 9.1 developer beta 5
The fifth beta ofwatchOS 9.1 has been released by Apple for developer testing. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Quest Pro is Meta's new $1,499 mixed reality headset
The company will offer Quest Pro alongside its already-existing, and more affordable $399 Quest 2 device. Meta says that the new Quest Pro targets professionals and those in enterprise for whom a higher price tag may be justifiable. Formerly known as Project Cambria, the Quest Pro is thinner than the...
Keychron Q8 Review: A good starter ergonomic & mechanical keyboard
The Keychron Q8 is yet another great entry point into mechanical keyboard ownership, but the Alice layout could be challenging for some typists. Keychron has a history of creating great mechanical keyboards welcoming newcomers...
Windows 11 getting iCloud Photos support plus Apple Music & TV apps
At its Surface event on Wednesday, Microsoft announced that Windows users will be able to install native versions of the apps for both Apple Music andApple TV, plus Windows 11 will integrate iCloud Photos.
Apple issues developer beta 11 of macOS Ventura
Apple is edging ever closer to the release of macOS Ventura, and has provided developer beta testers with a tenth build of the operating system. The freshest betas can be pulled from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for the test program, or as an over-the-air update for devices already running beta software. Public betas typically appear a short time after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
PC market got hammered in Q3, but Apple saw massive Mac shipment growth
Apple's Mac business growth is a giant high-point in a PC market downturn, with a 40.2% year-on-year increase in shipments for Q3 2022 against a sea of shrinkage from other major PC vendors. The PC market has been in trouble for quite a while, with worldwide shipments continuing to decline....
India will get 5G on iPhones from December 2022
Apple has confirmed thatiPhone users in India will see 5G support before the end of the year, following the service's widespread launch by carriers. Apple has been having discussions with Indian carrier Bharti Airtel...
Compared: iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus vs Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
Google has updated its Pixel line for fall 2022, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sporting 50-megapixel cameras on the rear and improved performance. Here's how they compare against the similarly-priced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. One of the serious contenders to the iPhone's smartphone throne, Google's...
NFL・
Apple's next MacBook production center is likely Thailand
Apple's efforts to shift production out of China will focus on shifting more global iPhone orders to India and MacBook manufacturing to Thailand, according toMing-Chi Kuo. Apple is in the process of slowly migrating...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: save up to $130 on Apple Watch styles
In addition toPrime Early Access deals on AirPods, iPads and Macs, shoppers can snap up early holiday savings on the 2022 Apple Watch Series 8. Inventory is fluctuating rapidly this Tuesday as shoppers hit...
How to turn off Crash Detection on iPhone 14 and Apple Watch
Crash Detection oniPhone and Apple Watch can contact emergency services in the event of a severe car crash — or when riding an intense roller coaster. Here's how to temporarily disable the feature.
Australian union calls for Apple Store strike over pay and benefits
Around 150 workers across multiple Apple Store sites in Australia are expected to go on strike for one hour on October 18, as talks with Apple appear to halt. Following pressure from workers, unions,...
Sonnet Echo Dual NVMe Dock review: Port extension & storage for your desktop Mac
The Sonnet Echo Dual NVMe Thunderbolt Dock promises fast storage and expanded connectivity for yourMac, but a lack of enough power to the host computer pares down the overall utility a bit. Thunderbolt 3...
Microsoft cranks up entire Surface line with new Intel processors
As part of its about-annual upgrade cycle, Microsoft's Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus featuring new Intel processors have debuted at about the same price points as the previous models.
Next iPhone SE could look very much like an iPhone XR
Apple's next update to theiPhone SE could bring the low-cost model more in line with the current-gen iPhone, with an analyst claiming it will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display, complete with a notch. Apple's...
