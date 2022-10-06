Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes II dominant in win Monday
Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of his 43 passing attempts for 292 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes put up an epic game on the stat sheet, and his connection with Travis Kelce tonight was unparalleled by anything other duo we've seen this season. They connected in the end zone a whopping four times, and their scoring was simply too much for the Raiders to keep up with. These kind of outings are what remind fantasy managers that Mahomes is still one of the best fantasy options in the game.
Tua Tagovailoa set to throw Wednesday, unlikely to play in Week 6
Tagovailoa has been out of action since suffering a concussion on September 29th. Although it is reported that he could be cleared prior to Sunday, he is unlikely to play as he is just now rejoining meetings and practice. With backup Teddy Bridgewater also in concussion protocol, rookie Skylar Thompson is likely to draw the start against Minnesota.
Christian McCaffrey tallies in seven catches, scores in Week 5 loss
Christian McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown while also adding seven receptions for 50 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers. In an overall ugly day for the Carolina offense, McCaffrey managed to turn in a solid fantasy performance, especially in PPR formats. The running back now has 16 catches in his last two games played, which is the production many fantasy owners expected with Mayfield under center. As long as he can keep up this PPR output, he is an RB1 no matter how his offense looks around him.
Philadelphia Eagles D/ST holds Arizona to 17 points in Week 5 win
The Philadelphia Eagles D/ST held the Cardinals to 17 points, 124 rushing yards, and 250 passing yards in a Week 5 win. The defense recorded one interception, one sack, and three passes defensed Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. The Eagles’ defense held the Cardinals to a 4.8 average yards per rush in...
Jalen Hurts rushes for two touchdowns in Week 5 win
Jalen Hurts completed 26 of his 36 pass attempts for 239 yards in a Week 5 win over Arizona. Hurts also added 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts. Hurts continues to operate the Eagles’ offense at a high level this season. The 24-year-old will continue to as a QB1 for fantasy managers due to his high rushing upside. Fantasy managers should expect Hurts to continue his excellent season against a tough Dallas’ defense in Week 6.
Tom Brady solid in win Sunday
Tom Brady completed 35 of his 52 pass attempts for 351 yards and a touchdown en route to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady continues to put up okay numbers for fantasy purposes, but we haven't seen the offense explode like it has been known to do over the past couple of years. Brady and his receivers aren't quite in sync yet, and he has been more inefficient than we're used to seeing. He should continue to be a solid fantasy asset because of the weapons he has around him, but there are better options at the position.
Tyreek Hill does little with seven targets before exiting game in Week 5
Tyreek Hill recorded seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets. He also had two carries for 13 yards. Unfortunately, Hill was stepped on in the second half and left the game with a left foot injury. Prior to his exit, he was receiving passes from the Dolphins' third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. The health of the Dolphins' quarterbacks and the health of Hill will have to be monitored before the Dolphins play the Vikings at home in Week 6. Temper expectations if the speedy wideout plays but is without the Dolphins' top two quarterbacks.
49ers D/ST records six sacks and pick-six in Week 5 victory
The 49ers D/ST compiled another superb performance this week versus the lowly Panthers, notching a defensive touchdown for the second straight game. However, they unfortunately lost Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, and Nick Bosa to potentially serious injuries. The 49ers fear that Moseley may have a torn ACL, though additional updates should come within the next couple days for all three players. Regardless, the 49ers D/ST will remain one of the top fantasy options for Week 6 in Atlanta.
Jaylen Waddle receives only three targets in Week 5
The Dolphins had to turn to their seventh-round rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson after Teddy Bridgewater sustained a concussion and an elbow injury on the opening drive. Waddle has only recorded a combined 62 yards and zero touchdowns on eight targets in his last two outings without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Temper expectations as long as Waddle is without Tagovailoa. The Dolphins play the Vikings at home in Week 6.
Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy & Advice: Third-Year Breakouts (2022)
Sleepers. Breakouts. Busts. They are loose terms that have different meanings to different players. But breakouts is always the term that is the hardest to quantify in fantasy sports. For basketball, it’s a little bit easier. I tend to look at the players who are among the top listed...
Kyler Murray solid in Week 5 loss to the Eagles
Kyler Murray completed 28 of 42 passing attempts for 250 yards and a TD with one interception. He also rushed for 42 yards in the loss. Murray continued his trend of putting up solid but not spectacular fantasy numbers in Week 5. He hasn't boomed or busted this year, but if you drafted him high, you've likely been a bit disappointed. Next week the breakthrough could come as he gets the Seahawks' defense, which has been torched by every offense not led by Russell Wilson this season.
Nick Bosa out for the remainder of Week 5
The 49ers lost their premiere pass rusher in Week 5 with a groin injury. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but we can expect the 49ers to provide more information at the conclusion of the game. If Bosa is forced to miss time, fantasy managers will want to downgrade the 49ers’ defense slightly until his return.
Hayden Hurst (groin) active for Week 5 vs. Ravens
Hayden Hurst was limited all week at practice and did not participate in Saturday’s practice but Hurst is a go for Sunday night. He could be a sneaky low-cost high-value play in late single game DFS tournaments.
Greg Zuerlein once again perfect in Week 5 win
Greg Zuerlein made his only field goal attempt from 34 yards and was 5-for-5 on extra point attempts in New York’s 40-17 win against the Dolphins in Week 5. Zuerlein is now 8-for-9 (88.9%) on field goal attempts and 12-for-13 on extra points this season. Both of Zuerlein’s misses came in Week 1 against Baltimore and he has been 7-for-7 since then with a season-long of 57 yards. Zuerlein could be a sneaky good fantasy kicker this season if the Jets continue to score consistently this season, something they haven’t been able to do much over the past decade.
Justin Fields throws for 208 yards in Week 5
Justin Fields completed 15 of his 21 passes for 208 yards against the Vikings. His touchdown pass came on a little pop pass to Velus Jones for a nine-yard score. Fields added 47 yards on eight carries but had a long touchdown run called back due to a holding penalty.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 6 (2022)
Each week through the NFL season, we’ll look at our rest of season rankings to help you make roster decisions. Below you can find the complete rest of season rankings from several of our experts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of...
