Tom Brady completed 35 of his 52 pass attempts for 351 yards and a touchdown en route to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady continues to put up okay numbers for fantasy purposes, but we haven't seen the offense explode like it has been known to do over the past couple of years. Brady and his receivers aren't quite in sync yet, and he has been more inefficient than we're used to seeing. He should continue to be a solid fantasy asset because of the weapons he has around him, but there are better options at the position.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO