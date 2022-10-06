Shriners Children's Open 2022 Live Stream

Patrick Cantlay leads the way when it comes to the highest ranked player in the field to compete in Las Vegas this week. This comes as no surprise either as he feasts on the Vegas layout, having finished first in 2017, runner-up in 2018 and 2019, and eighth in 2020.

Looking to stop him is defending champion Sungjae Im, along with several of his Presidents Cup teammates, Tom Kim, Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Mito Pereira, Taylor Pendrith and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Max Homa will also compete during the week as well.

The host course is TPC Summerlin, which has bentgrass greens, numerous water features, and a layout that boasts raw landscape features and meanders through arroyos and canyons. To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming details.

Shriners Children's Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee . This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN , the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee. View Deal

US TV Schedule - 2022 Shriners Children's Open

All times EST

Thursday, October 6 : 5pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, October 7: 5pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, October 8: 5pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, October 9: 5pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV .

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 Shriners Children's Open

Thursday, October 6 : 6pm-1am ( Sky Sports Golf )

Friday, October 7 : 6pm-1am ( Sky Sports Golf )

Saturday, October 8 : 10pm-1am ( Sky Sports Golf )

Sunday, October 9 : 10pm-1am ( Sky Sports Golf )

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 Shriners Children's Open

Friday, October 7 : 8am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, October 8 : 8am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, October 9: 8am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, October 10 : 8am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Las Vegas here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial .

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.