Bristol, TN

WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man convicted in fatal overdose case

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A Pike County man has been convicted on drug charges in connection to a fatal overdose. According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, a federal jury has convicted Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Kentucky, of distributing fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl causing a fatal overdose, as […]
cbs19news

Augusta Free Press

wcyb.com

993thex.com

Southwest Virginia Drug Trafficker Sentenced

A woman convicted of trafficking Methamphetamine from California into Southwest Virginia is sentenced to seven years and three months in Federal prison. 42 year old Sally Mae Carr brought the drugs to distribute primarily in Washington County Virginia between January of 2021 and April of 2022 with the help of a co defendant. The United States Attorney’s office reports more than two pounds of the illegal and deadly drug was seized during the investigation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
The Tomahawk

993thex.com

Report: Man arrested after making $437 in fraudulent purchases

A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly took a debit card from Kroger and spent nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Charles Wyatt, 26, took the card from the Sunset Drive Kroger. The next day, Wyatt reportedly went to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Abingdon man arrested after police find thousands of suspected fentanyl pills

An Abingdon man is behind bars for assaulting a federal officer while police were executing search warrants on him following a three-month-long investigation. According to a report from the Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office, Donald Allen Edwards was arrested on Wednesday and is pending drug trafficking charges after the search led federal officers to find copious amounts of illicit substances.
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

WJHL

Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

DOJ: Bristol man sentenced to 22 years in prison on meth charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison […]
BRISTOL, TN

