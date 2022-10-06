CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Carter County man, who is a previously convicted sex offender has been charged with statutory rape, according to police. According to authorities, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and parole officers spoke with a lieutenant of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO