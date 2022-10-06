ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

newsantaana.com

Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
ANAHEIM, CA
kcrw.com

Cheap drugs and court decisions created today’s Skid Row

Skid Row has long been the epicenter of LA’s struggle to help unhoused people and is now emblematic of the crisis in many West Coast cities. There, rows of tents and tarps line the streets, trash spill into traffic, and residents openly use drugs. Overdoses and tent fires can also happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
news3lv.com

New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

The Ocean Cleanup Installs Interceptor 007 in Los Angeles County

Hooray for Hollywood! The Ocean Cleanup is installing a James Bond-themed Interceptor code-named 007 in Los Angeles. After years of planning, the Dutch nonprofit, famous for cleaning up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and for stopping plastic pollution from flowing down rivers and into the ocean, has struck a deal with Los Angeles County to install Interceptor 007 in Ballona Creek.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Physical Rescue Crash Shuts Down Metrolink Tracks | Los Angeles

10.10.2022 | 1:57 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of an overturned vehicle. Arriving fire units found a single vehicle which had violently crashed into the railroad crossing and was overturned on the train tracks. Firefighters discovered the driver was trapped in the vehicle, and requested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Documentary Producer Files Legal Request For Photos, Video & Audio Related To Kobe Bryant Crash, But Says It Doesn’t Want Images Of Victims

A documentary production company that specializes in videos of arrests and transportation crashes is taking legal action to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Real World Media LLC — which posts videos to YouTube with titles such as “Hospital interview of man who just escaped murderer” and “27 year old caught with 26 pounds of cocaine” and “Drunk Pilot Crashes Corporate Jet in Nevada” — alleges in a Los Angeles Superior Court petition filed Friday that it has wrongfully been denied access...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Torrance police officers quickly cover up racist graffiti

Torrance police officers immediately sprung into action when they found a massive hate message graffitied onto a wall next to a little league field. "It was profanity, and the profanity was specifically directed at a race, using a derogatory term to describe them, which caught the officer's eye," said Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary.According to Torrance police, officers Jesus Garcia and Zachery Sledge were called out to the corner of Western Avenue and Plaza Del Amo on Thursday, Oct. 6. When they arrived and discovered the profanity-laced graffiti, the officer immediately contacted a clean-up crew to cover the vile message. However,...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sheenmagazine.com

Thuy Celebrates ‘girls like me don’t cry’ Album Release At Levi’s In Los Angeles

If this is your first time hearing of Thuy, all you have to do is press play and you’ll fall in love. The Vietnamese singer-songwriter hails from the Bay Area, effortlessly injecting herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Especially during a time when there seems to be a lack of AAPI representation, Thuy gives hope to all girls who look like her, that they too can make their wildest dreams come true.
LOS ANGELES, CA
