Crockett, Maurine (Perkes)
Maurine Perkes Crockett returned to her heavenly home 4 days after her 99th birthday on October 9, 2022, the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. Maurine was born October 5, 1923, in Logan, Utah the daughter of Dewayne Perkes and Lenora Grace Seamons. Growing up in Hyde Park, Utah, she spent happy days attending school and playing with her many cousins and friends. Maurine married Eldon L. Crockett on September 7, 1943, in the Logan Utah Temple. When Eldon returned from the service in the US Navy, they made their home in Preston, Idaho. She was actively involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Maurine was a wonderful cook and kept an immaculate home. She loved her flower gardens and always had a beautiful, manicured yard. She adored being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she always made Christmas and birthdays so special. She is survived by two sons, Eldon K. (Colette) Crockett and Kim W. (Jeanie) Crockett, by 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson; and by a sister, Tanna Perkes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon L. Crockett; by a daughter, Vicky Lynne Crockett; by her parents, and by two brothers, Marlon D. Perkes and Varnel Perkes. We would like to express gratitude to Dr. Beckstead for his many years of kindness and care. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Friday at 12:00 p.m. (MST) by clicking on the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com . A viewing will be held Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Maurine (Perkes) Crockett
Alan Lucas Forsgren
Alan Lucas Forsgren On October 4, 2022, Alan Lucas Forsgren passed away peacefully at his home in Duckwater Nev. with his wife Edna by his side. Alan left his hard working, tired earthly body behind and went to join the Lord on his outfit. Maybe it’s also the fall gather there and Alan’s roping a few late calves with friends and family.
Henriquez, Alejandra Caceres
Alejandra Caceres Henriquez, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on October 6, 2022 after a long and full life. She was very loved by everyone and will be missed dearly. Alejandra was born in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, the second daughter of Ramon Henriquez and Margot Rodriguez. She completed the 8th grade in El Salvador and moved to the US with her family in 1978, when she was 19 years old. They made their home California, living in south central LA, Watts, and Fontana. She married Roberto Eulises Caceres in 1977, and they later separated in 1989. Her favorite place to vacation was Yosemite National Park, and when she moved to Utah, it was Bear Lake. At the time of her passing, she lived in Providence, Utah, with her daughter Wendy Cáceres and her grandchildren, Alexia and Brian. She loved telling stories about her childhood and life experiences, enjoyed cooking, especially for family gatherings, and she loved binge watching movies and tv shows her favorites being Sylvester Stallone movies. She loved listening to music and dancing, she loved caring for people especially for kids but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her father Ramon, her mother Margot, and grandparents. She leaves behind her daughter Wendy, her grandchildren Alexia and Brian, sisters and brothers, family and extended family. She's a true butterfly and will be missed. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM. To view the service via Zoom, please click on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89502255574.
Berry, E. Jay
Berry E. Jay Berry 88 River Heights passed away October 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held Sat. Oct 15th at the River Heights Stake Center 600 E. 800 S. at 12 Noon with a viewing starting at 10:30 prior. A viewing the evening before will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center St. Logan, from 6-8. Full obituary to come in next edition..
West Side boys take first at Bob Conley Invitational
West Side cross-country plans to participate in the annual Preston Invite today, Oct. 12 at 4:15 p.m. for the girls and 4:45 p.m. for the boys. The boys team reigned supreme in the 22-team Varsity B division at the Bob Conley Invitational on Oct. 6, at the Portnuef Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
Historical Society talk to explore Merlin Olsen's Logan years
The storied football career of Logan native Merlin Olsen included many well known awards and accolades, but local residents might be surprised to learn the NFL Hall of Famer’s accomplishments also included a coveted basketball honor — coveted at least in these parts. Olsen and his Logan LDS...
Preston, FCMC officials attend hospital conference
Preston Mayor Dan Keller and Franklin County Medical Center CEO Darin Dransfield, as well as others from FCMC traveled to Sun Valley, Idaho Oct. 3-6 for the annual Idaho Hospital Association Conference, where Idaho Gov. Brad Little received the 2021 Idaho Hospital Association Star Garnet Award. Brian A. Whitlock, IHA...
Canning for community: Preston Canning Center helps with variety of food-processing needs
Do you have an abundance of vegetables, tomatoes, potatoes, beans, or squash ripening quickly and can’t freeze, bottle or can them fast enough?. In case you didn’t know, there is a high-functioning canning facility in Preston located at 61 East 400 South in Preston, Idaho, that can assist you with your fruit, vegetable and meat canning needs, a dry-pack canner, as well as an apple cider press.
Preston boys lose district opener
The Preston boys played two games in Pocatello in the 4A District 5 soccer tournament and lost the first on Oct. 4 sending them to an elimination game on Oct. 11 (score unavailable at press time). The Indians must win every match to stay alive and if they do they...
Preston football falls to Century in first district game
Preston traveled to Pocatello to face Century High School last week for their first district conference football game. Century ended the night by breaking their six-game losing streak by beating Preston 33-13. The first half saw both teams score. Preston’s first points were made by a 15-yard touchdown pass to...
Prep volleyball: Wolves capture own tournament
With just one Region 11 volleyball match last week, most teams competed in tournaments over the weekend. Green Canyon and Sky View both captured titles. Ridgeline went 2-4 at the very competitive 5A/6A Challenge. Mountain Crest went 4-3 at the Green Canyon tournament, and Bear River went 2-4 at the Tiger Classic in Ogden, which the Bobcats won.
DWR: Threat of algal blooms still present in many bodies of water throughout state
At the start of general-season waterfowl hunts in Utah earlier this month, the Utah Division of Wildlife resources still had 16 waterbodies under advisory for algal blooms, though the four bodies of water in Cache County are not among them. The DWR put out a press release last week warning...
Lady Indians must win to qualify for state
The Lady Indians opened the 4A District 5 soccer tournament on the road against Century and faced Pocatello in an elimination game on Oct. 11 in Pocatello (score unavailable at press time). If they prevail Preston will return to Pocatello to battle Century on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. They must win every game from now on to qualify for a state berth. Saturday’s, Oct. 15 match at 11 a.m. will be played in Preston against Century if the girls are not eliminated in one of the earlier rounds. If the boys are also at home, one of the teams will play at 1 p.m.
Corinne Comments: Fundraiser concert canceled; city schedules open house
Unfortunately, the Concert in the Park activity has been cancelled. Spokeswoman Karen Caldwell reported as tickets were being sold, there were just too many other events on the same night preventing a good turnout to the concert. The fundraiser for the Methodist Church Restoration will be held at a later date perhaps in the spring, she said.
Mustangs top Bears in region football finale
For more than three quarters, the Bear River football team kept things close on the road in the Region 11 season finale Friday night. Mountain Crest broke a tight game open with 20 points in the fourth quarter against visiting Bear River, pulling out a 41-13 win.
BR sports roundup: Girls tennis wraps up season; girls soccer headed to state
The Bear River tennis team sent seven girls to Salt Lake City for the 4A state tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Liberty Park. No Bears advanced to the quarterfinal round as they all bowed out in play-in matches.
Developing Town: Bazaars of yore supported good causes
Editorial Note: Part 293 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1907, 1911; Southeastern Advocate, December, 1914; Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1915; Images of America, Preston, by Necia P. Seamons) Today’s definition of the word “bazaar” brings forth...
Tremonton works to prioritize upcoming road projects
With plenty of roads in need of repairs or expansion but limited funds to work with, Tremonton officials are working to determine which projects should happen first as they try to balance planning for growth while keeping roads safe for residents. City Manager Shawn Warnke said the city currently has...
Will they, won't they? County council to continue debate on elected officials' raises
Cache County Council members are slated to once again address a possible cost-of-living adjustment for themselves and other county elected officials Tuesday evening during their regular meeting. The proposition was originally discussed during a Sept. 13 workshop when Amy Adams — the county human resources director — discussed a noteworthy...
