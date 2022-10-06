Alejandra Caceres Henriquez, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on October 6, 2022 after a long and full life. She was very loved by everyone and will be missed dearly. Alejandra was born in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, the second daughter of Ramon Henriquez and Margot Rodriguez. She completed the 8th grade in El Salvador and moved to the US with her family in 1978, when she was 19 years old. They made their home California, living in south central LA, Watts, and Fontana. She married Roberto Eulises Caceres in 1977, and they later separated in 1989. Her favorite place to vacation was Yosemite National Park, and when she moved to Utah, it was Bear Lake. At the time of her passing, she lived in Providence, Utah, with her daughter Wendy Cáceres and her grandchildren, Alexia and Brian. She loved telling stories about her childhood and life experiences, enjoyed cooking, especially for family gatherings, and she loved binge watching movies and tv shows her favorites being Sylvester Stallone movies. She loved listening to music and dancing, she loved caring for people especially for kids but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her father Ramon, her mother Margot, and grandparents. She leaves behind her daughter Wendy, her grandchildren Alexia and Brian, sisters and brothers, family and extended family. She's a true butterfly and will be missed. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM. To view the service via Zoom, please click on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89502255574.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO