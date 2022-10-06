Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
This One Thing Could Determine What Happens to the Price of Ethereum
Regulators could have a huge say in the price performance of Ethereum.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
thecoinrise.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El Salvador. They enable feeless, private, instant, and decentralized Bitcoin micro-payments without the Lightning network’s trade-offs and complexity. Softnotes make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin and are enabled by the world’s fastest blockchain, a new layer-one blockchain protocol that processes over 1 million transactions per second.
cryptobriefing.com
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other Layer 1 Blockchain Testnets
Have a blockchain dApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art Oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full. SupraOracles Launches Its Alpha Testnet. Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces...
securities.io
Ethereum Staking Popularity on the Rise, Ether (ETH) Loses Grip of $1,300 Price Mark
Ethereum mainnet successfully integrated with Beacon Chain last month, bringing the entire chain to a proof-of-stake consensus model that has made the new network iteration up to 99.9% energy efficient. The project’s co-inventor Vitalik Buterin confirmed that the next objective is addressing the scalability issue that is part of the blockchain trilemma. Speaking at Circle’s Converge22 conference a fortnight ago, Buterin emphasized the need to focus on solving the challenge as it would make interactions with the chain friendly.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
forkast.news
Binance to hard fork BNB Smart Chain amid heated debate around decentralization
Binance Global Inc., operator of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it will run a hard fork on its BNB Smart Chain (BSC) network on Wednesday to address a weakness that led to the theft of US$100 million worth of the network’s native token BNB on Oct. 6.
invezz.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
decrypt.co
What Is zkEVM? An Innovation That Could Boost Ethereum Transaction Speeds
This scaling solution is designed to move transactions to another, quicker layer, boosting Ethereum’s layer 1 without compromising security. For years, critics of Ethereum have lamented how slow it is. The core protocol can handle only 10-15 transactions per second, and fees frequently become unsustainable during times of high user activity. Developers have tried a number of solutions, among them sidechains, which shift transactions to a second layer where they are processed at speed and then referred back to the main chain.
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric
Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
astaga.com
How Mobile Devices Can Help Bring Mass Crypto Adoption
Bitcoin is already in existence for greater than a decade now, being first launched in 2009. A few years later, the asset established itself as the most important cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, to not point out recognition. Its market cap at present stands at over $370 billion and...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Stakeholders With Over $1,490,000,000 in BTC at High Capitulation Risk, Warns Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode warns that a certain group of Bitcoin holders that collectively own nearly $1.5 billion worth of BTC is in danger of capitulating. Glassnode says that Bitcoin’s hash rate, which measures the processing power of the king crypto’s network, is at an all-time high. While...
boundingintocrypto.com
🔴Binance Under Attack! | This Week in Crypto – Oct 10, 2022
Binance’s blockchain is hacked, Celsius leaks user data in a court filing and Satoshi’s long-lost Bitcoin code is found. These stories and more this week in crypto. Hackers have stolen around $600M worth of BNB tokens from Binance. Hackers targeted Binance Bridge, a cross-chain bridge that allows for the transfer of tokens between two blockchains operated by the Binance exchange, collectively known as BNB Chain. Once discovered, Binance halted the blockchain entirely, and expects that many of the tokens can be frozen or recovered.
coinchapter.com
Coinbase(COIN) Stock Jumps On Google Deal to Accept Crypto Payment
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — World’s largest search engine Google has announced it will start accepting crypto payments for cloud services by 2023. To bring this feature to customers, the company has partnered with Coinbase (COIN), one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Meanwhile, the news has caused Coinbase stock to rally.
