Elle

Beyoncé Wears A Diamond Corset Dress To Close Paris Fashion Week

Party season is just around the corner folks, and celebrities are already offering us some pretty incredible 'going out-out' fashion inspiration. From Simone Ashley's Studio 54-esque sequinned mini to Khloé Kardashian's deliciously extra glittery boots, sparkly details are shaping up to be a major trend this season – and it seems Beyoncé agrees too.
Elle

Jennifer Lopez’s Pink Crop Top and Sweat Set Is Peak J.Lo Private Jet Fashion

For better or worse environmentally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a private jet from Miami to Los Angeles after attending the memorial service for JR Ridinger on Saturday. Lopez arrived back in L.A. on the jet Sunday, stepping out wearing exactly what you'd expect J.Lo to wear on a flight: a pink sweat set with a crop top and lounge pants. The 53-year-old actress put her toned torso on display in the look and carried a mint green bag. She accessorized with hoop earrings and white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Gets Cozy in Sweatpants & Chunky Sneakers for Bachelor Party with Stepsister Nicole Richie

Sofia Richie jetted off to Paris for her bachelor party. The 24-year-old supermodel who is currently engaged to music executive Elliot Grainge took to Instagram to give her followers a peek at the fun festivities on Tuesday. The media personality shared several snapshots of the beautiful scenery as well as her close friends and her stepsister Nicole Richie. In one of the photos, Sofia sits on the ground of a hotel room, while sipping a glass of red wine in cozy all-black attire. Her ensemble consisted of a loose-fitting short-sleeve T-shirt and baggy sweatpants. The relaxed bottoms had a yellow waistband...
Elle

George Clooney Recalls The Awkward Moment He Had To Kiss Julia Roberts In Front Of Wife Amal

Longtime friends George Clooney and Julia Roberts just revealed the most awkward part of their experience filming their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. The actors spent a great deal of time together in Australia last year while filming the movie, and through it all, Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, and five-year-old kids, Ella and Alexander, were present to support him.
Elle

What Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Off-Duty Life in Windsor Is Really Like Following Their Move

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William made a big move from London to Windsor over the summer, choosing to base their family in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds rather than Kensington Palace in London. As they settle into a more quiet life away from the city, People got intel from sources about what the new Prince and Princess of Wales’ day-to-day is like when they aren’t on the royal event circuit.
Elle

Selena Gomez's ‘My Mind and Me’: Everything We Know About the Mental Health Documentary

Selena Gomez is ready to give the world insight into her mental health journey in what appears to be one of the most raw, intimate celebrity documentaries to be released this year. Gomez revealed the trailer for My Mind and Me this morning ahead of its Nov. 4 release, which includes audio from a new song she created for the film. The project was shot over six years and documents her life from her mid-20s to now.
Elle

Prada Makes Fine Jewelry History With Eternal Gold Collection

Prada has never done things by the book. The brand has been creating the world's most desirable fashion pieces since their start over one hundred years ago, going from making humble leather goods to being one of the biggest privately owned brands in the world. Now, the brand is expanding on their aesthetic universe with a daring introduction into fine jewelry. The inaugural collection, titled ETERNAL GOLD, marks both a commitment to beauty and to sustainable, circular fashion.
Elle

OUAI Is Having A Huge Sale On Amazon Today

The secret to glossy, healthy, A-lister hair? All the celebrities who give you hair envy are probably using OUAI. Created by hairstylist Jen Atkin, whose clients include Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa, OUAI products are as essential for beautiful hair as the Dyson Airwrap. And now, for a limited time, you can shop their bestsellers for 20% off on Amazon.
