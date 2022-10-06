Read full article on original website
Elle
Beyoncé Wears A Diamond Corset Dress To Close Paris Fashion Week
Party season is just around the corner folks, and celebrities are already offering us some pretty incredible 'going out-out' fashion inspiration. From Simone Ashley's Studio 54-esque sequinned mini to Khloé Kardashian's deliciously extra glittery boots, sparkly details are shaping up to be a major trend this season – and it seems Beyoncé agrees too.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez’s Pink Crop Top and Sweat Set Is Peak J.Lo Private Jet Fashion
For better or worse environmentally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a private jet from Miami to Los Angeles after attending the memorial service for JR Ridinger on Saturday. Lopez arrived back in L.A. on the jet Sunday, stepping out wearing exactly what you'd expect J.Lo to wear on a flight: a pink sweat set with a crop top and lounge pants. The 53-year-old actress put her toned torso on display in the look and carried a mint green bag. She accessorized with hoop earrings and white sneakers.
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her New Chic NYC Apartment Following Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkowski has shared photos from the inside of her New York apartment, and let's just say it's every bit as chic as the model. The 31-year-old, who walked for designers such as Miu Miu, Versace and Tory Burch during SS23 fashion month shows, took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to show fans around her new home.
Sofia Richie Gets Cozy in Sweatpants & Chunky Sneakers for Bachelor Party with Stepsister Nicole Richie
Sofia Richie jetted off to Paris for her bachelor party. The 24-year-old supermodel who is currently engaged to music executive Elliot Grainge took to Instagram to give her followers a peek at the fun festivities on Tuesday. The media personality shared several snapshots of the beautiful scenery as well as her close friends and her stepsister Nicole Richie. In one of the photos, Sofia sits on the ground of a hotel room, while sipping a glass of red wine in cozy all-black attire. Her ensemble consisted of a loose-fitting short-sleeve T-shirt and baggy sweatpants. The relaxed bottoms had a yellow waistband...
Elle
Meghan Markle on Reaching Out for Help During Her ‘Worst Point’—and How Harry Supported Her
Meghan Markle devoted her fifth Archetypes episode, out today, on the label “crazy” and had very candid conversations with Constance Wu and Deepika Padukone about their mental health journeys and why they share their private battles publicly to help others. Meghan let her subjects speak about their experiences...
Orlando Bloom Was Told He Might Never Walk Again After Suffering A Near-Fatal Spinal Cord Injury As A Teen
Orlando Bloom suffered a near-fatal spinal cord injury after falling three floors from a window.
Elle
George Clooney Recalls The Awkward Moment He Had To Kiss Julia Roberts In Front Of Wife Amal
Longtime friends George Clooney and Julia Roberts just revealed the most awkward part of their experience filming their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. The actors spent a great deal of time together in Australia last year while filming the movie, and through it all, Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, and five-year-old kids, Ella and Alexander, were present to support him.
Elle
What Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Off-Duty Life in Windsor Is Really Like Following Their Move
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William made a big move from London to Windsor over the summer, choosing to base their family in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds rather than Kensington Palace in London. As they settle into a more quiet life away from the city, People got intel from sources about what the new Prince and Princess of Wales’ day-to-day is like when they aren’t on the royal event circuit.
Elle
Selena Gomez's ‘My Mind and Me’: Everything We Know About the Mental Health Documentary
Selena Gomez is ready to give the world insight into her mental health journey in what appears to be one of the most raw, intimate celebrity documentaries to be released this year. Gomez revealed the trailer for My Mind and Me this morning ahead of its Nov. 4 release, which includes audio from a new song she created for the film. The project was shot over six years and documents her life from her mid-20s to now.
Elle
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Instagram Post About ‘Inconsistent’ Partners Amid Tom Brady Split Rumors
Gisele Bündchen gave a rare hint about her headspace amid media reports that she has hired a divorce lawyer and may be splitting from her husband of 13 years Tom Brady. Bündchen left a prayer emoji comment and liked a post from life coach Jay Shetty detailing how relationships with inconsistent partners do not work.
Elle
Prada Makes Fine Jewelry History With Eternal Gold Collection
Prada has never done things by the book. The brand has been creating the world's most desirable fashion pieces since their start over one hundred years ago, going from making humble leather goods to being one of the biggest privately owned brands in the world. Now, the brand is expanding on their aesthetic universe with a daring introduction into fine jewelry. The inaugural collection, titled ETERNAL GOLD, marks both a commitment to beauty and to sustainable, circular fashion.
Elle
Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Grateful To Be Alive’ In Emotional Trailer For 'My Mind & Me' Documentary
Selena Gomez has shared never-before-heard details about her struggles with her mental health in her upcoming documentary My Mind & Me. A trailer for the documentary, which details her mental health battle over the course of six years, appeared on YouTube on Monday and sees the 30-year-old open up about her health.
Elle
OUAI Is Having A Huge Sale On Amazon Today
The secret to glossy, healthy, A-lister hair? All the celebrities who give you hair envy are probably using OUAI. Created by hairstylist Jen Atkin, whose clients include Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa, OUAI products are as essential for beautiful hair as the Dyson Airwrap. And now, for a limited time, you can shop their bestsellers for 20% off on Amazon.
