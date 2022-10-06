Read full article on original website
Elle
Beyoncé Wears A Diamond Corset Dress To Close Paris Fashion Week
Party season is just around the corner folks, and celebrities are already offering us some pretty incredible 'going out-out' fashion inspiration. From Simone Ashley's Studio 54-esque sequinned mini to Khloé Kardashian's deliciously extra glittery boots, sparkly details are shaping up to be a major trend this season – and it seems Beyoncé agrees too.
Elle
Super Styling: The Return Of Big Bouncy Hair
Farewell poker straight Y2K hair, because according to this season’s catwalks we’re set to be styling ourselves bigger, bouncier and back a decade, channelling the original Supermodels of the 1990s. As usual TikTok is all over it, with hot rollers replacing hair straighteners as the must-have tool of the season, and thickening, volume-boosting layers being chopped into previously razor straight bobs.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez’s Pink Crop Top and Sweat Set Is Peak J.Lo Private Jet Fashion
For better or worse environmentally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a private jet from Miami to Los Angeles after attending the memorial service for JR Ridinger on Saturday. Lopez arrived back in L.A. on the jet Sunday, stepping out wearing exactly what you'd expect J.Lo to wear on a flight: a pink sweat set with a crop top and lounge pants. The 53-year-old actress put her toned torso on display in the look and carried a mint green bag. She accessorized with hoop earrings and white sneakers.
Elle
George Clooney Recalls The Awkward Moment He Had To Kiss Julia Roberts In Front Of Wife Amal
Longtime friends George Clooney and Julia Roberts just revealed the most awkward part of their experience filming their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. The actors spent a great deal of time together in Australia last year while filming the movie, and through it all, Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, and five-year-old kids, Ella and Alexander, were present to support him.
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her New Chic NYC Apartment Following Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkowski has shared photos from the inside of her New York apartment, and let's just say it's every bit as chic as the model. The 31-year-old, who walked for designers such as Miu Miu, Versace and Tory Burch during SS23 fashion month shows, took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to show fans around her new home.
Elle
Eva Mendes Hits Back At Claims She Quit Acting With Rare Reference To Motherhood And Business
Eva Mendes has set the record straight regarding claims she quit acting. The 48-year-old, whose last on-screen role was for the 2014 fantasy thriller Lost River, hit back at the assumptions with a rare reference to motherhood and business. Mendes, who shares two daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, with...
Elle
Billie Eilish's Hairstyle Is Straight Out Of A 2004 Secondary School Yearbook
Remember when Billie Eilish sported the classic 2009 side fringe? Yeah, well, she's just gone one step further (or five years back) with a hairstyle that reminds us of our secondary school days. Think: 'keep your hair back, please' in those science lessons... Picture this: It's 7am on a cold...
Elle
Crafting a ‘Silly Idiot’: How Lisa McGee Created Derry Girls’ Resident Overachiever
In Elle.com's recurring feature Character Study, we ask the creators behind our favorite shows to go deep about what went in to creating their memorable characters: the original idea behind them, how they were tailored to the actor and elements of them we might not see on the screen. Northern...
Elle
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Instagram Post About ‘Inconsistent’ Partners Amid Tom Brady Split Rumors
Gisele Bündchen gave a rare hint about her headspace amid media reports that she has hired a divorce lawyer and may be splitting from her husband of 13 years Tom Brady. Bündchen left a prayer emoji comment and liked a post from life coach Jay Shetty detailing how relationships with inconsistent partners do not work.
Elle
Christie's Partners With ELLE To Host Star-Studded Frieze London Opening Party
Frieze London 2022 commences today, October 12, bringing some of the finest contemporary art to Britain's capital and attracting visitors in their droves, from those looking to place their bids, through to others who simply want to marvel at the colours and creations of the world's most exciting living artists.
Elle
Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Grateful To Be Alive’ In Emotional Trailer For 'My Mind & Me' Documentary
Selena Gomez has shared never-before-heard details about her struggles with her mental health in her upcoming documentary My Mind & Me. A trailer for the documentary, which details her mental health battle over the course of six years, appeared on YouTube on Monday and sees the 30-year-old open up about her health.
Elle
Meet The Menswear Designers Branching Out Into Womenswear
‘It’s like a little winners’ table. It’s gorgeous!’ says Liverpudlian Steven Stokey-Daley, sitting down with Londoners Saul Nash and Bianca Saunders. He’s not wrong. All in their mid-to-late-twenties, they are the industry’s most decorated young British designers today. Stokey-Daley recently won the prestigious LVMH Prize for his label SS Daley, while Nash’s eponymous brand was awarded this year’s International Woolmark Prize, as well as the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, which he received from the Duchess of Cambridge (‘She asked a lot of questions, which was amazing. I thought, “Oh, well, hopefully you buy one for your son!”’). And, last year, Saunders picked up the Andam award for her own label, which has meant moving her shows from London to Paris and, along with the prize money, receiving a year of mentoring from the Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit.
Elle
Prada Makes Fine Jewelry History With Eternal Gold Collection
Prada has never done things by the book. The brand has been creating the world's most desirable fashion pieces since their start over one hundred years ago, going from making humble leather goods to being one of the biggest privately owned brands in the world. Now, the brand is expanding on their aesthetic universe with a daring introduction into fine jewelry. The inaugural collection, titled ETERNAL GOLD, marks both a commitment to beauty and to sustainable, circular fashion.
Elle
Aimee Lou Wood: 'I'm Ready To Enjoy This Now'
When the trailer for her new film Living, came out, Aimee Lou Wood was overcome with emotion. ‘I just burst into tears,’ she says. This happens now and again to the actor. It’s been just three years since she was thrust into the limelight, thanks to her endearing character – who is also called Aimee – in the Netflix smash-hit series Sex Education. And although she doesn’t get anywhere near as overwhelmed as she used to, every now and again the scale of what she’s doing hits her. Like when she won the 2021 BAFTA TV award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme. ‘I was trying to just take it in my stride, and then it just…’ More tears. Or, during a recent meeting with a big director she’d longed to work with. ‘I had all these amazingly eloquent things planned to say about his films. Then he said, “Hello.” And I started crying.’
