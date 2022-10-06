When the trailer for her new film Living, came out, Aimee Lou Wood was overcome with emotion. ‘I just burst into tears,’ she says. This happens now and again to the actor. It’s been just three years since she was thrust into the limelight, thanks to her endearing character – who is also called Aimee – in the Netflix smash-hit series Sex Education. And although she doesn’t get anywhere near as overwhelmed as she used to, every now and again the scale of what she’s doing hits her. Like when she won the 2021 BAFTA TV award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme. ‘I was trying to just take it in my stride, and then it just…’ More tears. Or, during a recent meeting with a big director she’d longed to work with. ‘I had all these amazingly eloquent things planned to say about his films. Then he said, “Hello.” And I started crying.’

