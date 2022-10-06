Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
A video has hit the net that appears to show what Jordan Henderson said to Gabriel, this doesn’t look great..
Liverpool lost to Arsenal today in a cracking game of football, this is a different Arsenal side than other years, they have a bit of steel about them. During the game today Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had a clash with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and footage has been leaked online now of someone that was at the game and whatever the Liverpool skipper said it doesn’t look great and is going to be investigated by the FA.
Yardbarker
"It benefits nobody to have him at 7 in the world when his level hasn’t changed" - Roddick on Djokovic
Andy Roddick reacted to Djokovic winning the Astana Open positively pointing out that his being ranked 7th is not right. Andy Roddick believes that Novak Djokovic's victory at the 2022 Astana Open is good because it benefits nobody when he's ranked 7th. If Wimbledon points had counted, Djokovic would have been ranked much higher, but he was able to accumulate 750 points thanks to his victories in Israel and Kazakhstan, ensuring his qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin.
Comments / 0