Morristown council goes to bat for brewery; remembers civic volunteer

Morristown’s council raised a symbolic glass to a local brewery on Tuesday. In a non-biding vote, the council adopted a resolution that “strongly opposes” state restrictions on craft breweries. Glenbrook Brewery, the town’s only brewery, lobbied hard for the measure. Special conditions issued in July by...
James Patterson caps a thought-provoking Morristown Festival of Books

James Patterson, who has sold more books than anyone with the possible exception of King James, gazed Saturday at the packed pews in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and declared confidently:. “I could write a book about this gathering. There’s a little graveyard out there. No problem!”. If the...
New Jersey State
Three arrested and charged with burglarizing vehicles in Morris parks

Sheriff’s Office charges three suspects with thefts at County Parks. Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon announced that two men and one woman have been arrested and charged in connection with motor vehicle burglaries. On Monday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2022, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

