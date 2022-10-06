Read full article on original website
morristowngreen.com
Morristown council goes to bat for brewery; remembers civic volunteer
Morristown’s council raised a symbolic glass to a local brewery on Tuesday. In a non-biding vote, the council adopted a resolution that “strongly opposes” state restrictions on craft breweries. Glenbrook Brewery, the town’s only brewery, lobbied hard for the measure. Special conditions issued in July by...
morristowngreen.com
James Patterson caps a thought-provoking Morristown Festival of Books
James Patterson, who has sold more books than anyone with the possible exception of King James, gazed Saturday at the packed pews in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and declared confidently:. “I could write a book about this gathering. There’s a little graveyard out there. No problem!”. If the...
morristowngreen.com
Want to sell 300 million books? James Patterson shares his formula, in Morristown
His critics call him formulaic. James Patterson shared that formula over the weekend at the Morristown Festival of Books. So, if you want to sell 300 million thrillers, nonfiction titles and children’s works; make movies and Netflix series; and rival J.K. Rowling as the world’s richest author, watch these videos:
morristowngreen.com
Former Gov. Whitman to speak at Morristown Temple memorial for Ted Largman, Oct. 12
TEMPLE B’NAI OR welcomes former New Jersey Governor and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Christine Todd Whitman to host a memorial event honoring TED LARGMAN, founder of the nation-wide Renaissance Group, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Founded by Largman in 1989, the Renaissance Group is a...
morristowngreen.com
Three arrested and charged with burglarizing vehicles in Morris parks
Sheriff’s Office charges three suspects with thefts at County Parks. Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon announced that two men and one woman have been arrested and charged in connection with motor vehicle burglaries. On Monday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2022, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to...
