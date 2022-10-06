Read full article on original website
Voice of America
After Fleeing War, Ukrainians Struggle to Settle Around Europe
Madrid/lisbon — Ukrainian psychologist Tatyana Bogkova was on a birthday trip in Poland with her mother and 4-year-old daughter when Russian troops invaded her homeland earlier this year. With shells raining on Kharkiv city and her policeman husband staying to fight, the 32-year-old chose to take refuge in Spain,...
Voice of America
Rain-fueled Landslide Sweeps Through Venezuela Town; 22 Dead
LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela — A landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a town in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead as it dragged mud, rocks and trees through neighborhoods, authorities said Sunday. Dozens of people are missing. Residents of Las Tejerías...
Voice of America
Somalia: Lifting Arms Embargo Key to Battling Islamist Militants
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia is getting support for its campaign to have an arms embargo lifted after Ethiopia joined Uganda in backing the action. The U.N. Security Council is set to vote in November on renewing the partial ban, which Somalia says should be removed so it can better fight al-Shabab terrorists.
Voice of America
UN Refugee Boss Warns of 'Severe Cuts' Without Immediate New Funding
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency will have to make "severe cuts" unless it gets extra funding soon, its chief said on Monday, warning cuts could lead to more malnutrition and child marriages as well as unrest in some of the world's poorest regions. The war in Ukraine has...
Voice of America
20 Years Later, Survivors Struggle with Effects of Bali Bombing
The smell of smoke still makes Thiolina Marpaung afraid. It reminds her of the bomb explosion that changed her life 20 years ago. Marpaung was in a car with her coworkers on the Indonesian island of Bali in 2002 when the explosion happened. She was temporarily blinded as pieces of glass went into her eyes. Now 48 years old, Marpaung remembers calling out for help and someone bringing her to a sidewalk before health workers arrived.
Voice of America
Escalation of Violence in Ukraine Disrupts Aid Work
Geneva — The United Nations and other aid organizations in Ukraine said on Monday that Russia firing missiles at cities across the country had disrupted their humanitarian work on the ground. Russia hit sites across Ukraine, striking Kyiv with an intensity not seen since Russian forces sought to capture...
Voice of America
Pakistan’s Floods Add to Climate Change Payments Debate
In Pakistan, every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s huge floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home was destroyed, as was the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with have fled to other areas. “Our...
Voice of America
Afghanistan's Dwindling Sikh Community Escapes to India
New Delhi — In a Sikh temple tucked in the narrow lanes of the Indian capital, New Delhi, 60-year Harbans Singh offers a prayer of gratitude. The temple has become his temporary home after he fled Afghanistan, where his family had lived for generations. “We have left our homes,...
Voice of America
Rising Militant Violence Threatens Peace in Pakistan’s Scenic Swat
Islamabad — Thousands of people in northwestern Pakistan took to the streets Tuesday for a second day to protest a surge in suspected militant attacks in the scenic Swat valley, fearing the violence could disrupt years of peace, development and tourist activities. The mass demonstration came a day after...
Voice of America
UN: Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine’s Civilian Targets Could Amount to War Crimes
Geneva — The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says missile attacks by Russia’s armed forces against civilian targets and infrastructure across several cities in Ukraine Monday could amount to war crimes. The U.N. reports Russian attacks on nearly a dozen cities including Kyiv, Dnipro,...
Voice of America
Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes
New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
Voice of America
Originally from Donetsk Region, Ukrainian Family Builds New Life - Again – This Time in Poland
The uncertainty of life in Ukraine has forced Olena Kurta to reinvent herself in many ways over the past decade. She was living in Donetsk in 2014 when the Russians invaded and evacuated west to Kryvyi Rih. After Russia launched its war on Ukraine, the family moved again to a small Polish town near Krakow. Tatiana Vorozhko reports. Camera: Svitlana Koval; video editors: Oleksii Osyka, Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading Up to World Cup
Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood at 2.94 million...
Voice of America
Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body
New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 countries to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 10
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly called Russia's firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine "unacceptable" on Monday. "Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas...
