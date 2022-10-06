ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Voice of America

After Fleeing War, Ukrainians Struggle to Settle Around Europe

Madrid/lisbon — Ukrainian psychologist Tatyana Bogkova was on a birthday trip in Poland with her mother and 4-year-old daughter when Russian troops invaded her homeland earlier this year. With shells raining on Kharkiv city and her policeman husband staying to fight, the 32-year-old chose to take refuge in Spain,...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Rain-fueled Landslide Sweeps Through Venezuela Town; 22 Dead

LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela — A landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a town in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead as it dragged mud, rocks and trees through neighborhoods, authorities said Sunday. Dozens of people are missing. Residents of Las Tejerías...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Somalia: Lifting Arms Embargo Key to Battling Islamist Militants

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia is getting support for its campaign to have an arms embargo lifted after Ethiopia joined Uganda in backing the action. The U.N. Security Council is set to vote in November on renewing the partial ban, which Somalia says should be removed so it can better fight al-Shabab terrorists.
POLITICS
Voice of America

UN Refugee Boss Warns of 'Severe Cuts' Without Immediate New Funding

Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency will have to make "severe cuts" unless it gets extra funding soon, its chief said on Monday, warning cuts could lead to more malnutrition and child marriages as well as unrest in some of the world's poorest regions. The war in Ukraine has...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

20 Years Later, Survivors Struggle with Effects of Bali Bombing

The smell of smoke still makes Thiolina Marpaung afraid. It reminds her of the bomb explosion that changed her life 20 years ago. Marpaung was in a car with her coworkers on the Indonesian island of Bali in 2002 when the explosion happened. She was temporarily blinded as pieces of glass went into her eyes. Now 48 years old, Marpaung remembers calling out for help and someone bringing her to a sidewalk before health workers arrived.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Escalation of Violence in Ukraine Disrupts Aid Work

Geneva — The United Nations and other aid organizations in Ukraine said on Monday that Russia firing missiles at cities across the country had disrupted their humanitarian work on the ground. Russia hit sites across Ukraine, striking Kyiv with an intensity not seen since Russian forces sought to capture...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Pakistan’s Floods Add to Climate Change Payments Debate

In Pakistan, every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s huge floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home was destroyed, as was the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with have fled to other areas. “Our...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Afghanistan's Dwindling Sikh Community Escapes to India

New Delhi — In a Sikh temple tucked in the narrow lanes of the Indian capital, New Delhi, 60-year Harbans Singh offers a prayer of gratitude. The temple has become his temporary home after he fled Afghanistan, where his family had lived for generations. “We have left our homes,...
SOCIETY
Voice of America

Rising Militant Violence Threatens Peace in Pakistan’s Scenic Swat

Islamabad — Thousands of people in northwestern Pakistan took to the streets Tuesday for a second day to protest a surge in suspected militant attacks in the scenic Swat valley, fearing the violence could disrupt years of peace, development and tourist activities. The mass demonstration came a day after...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes

New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Originally from Donetsk Region, Ukrainian Family Builds New Life - Again – This Time in Poland

The uncertainty of life in Ukraine has forced Olena Kurta to reinvent herself in many ways over the past decade. She was living in Donetsk in 2014 when the Russians invaded and evacuated west to Kryvyi Rih. After Russia launched its war on Ukraine, the family moved again to a small Polish town near Krakow. Tatiana Vorozhko reports. Camera: Svitlana Koval; video editors: Oleksii Osyka, Anna Rice.
SOCIETY
Voice of America

Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading Up to World Cup

Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood at 2.94 million...
SOCCER
Voice of America

Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body

New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 countries to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
WORLD
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 10

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly called Russia's firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine "unacceptable" on Monday. "Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas...
POLITICS

