Sunbelt states enjoy large portion of net leasing, even as sublease space floods market. PHOENIX, Arizona, Oct. 10, 2022 – Metro Phoenix Class A office space realized 317,341 square feet in occupancy gains during the third quarter, according to JLL’s Q3 2022 Phoenix Office Insight. The gains point to an ongoing shift toward well-amenitized product as employers work to retain talent and encourage a return to the office.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO