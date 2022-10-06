Frances Katherine “Sunshine” DeBaeke, 81, passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022 at her home at Triple D Ranch. Frances was born on July 24, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Edward and Catherine (Kennedy) Dietrick. Frances graduated from East Detroit High School and then attended Vocational School for Agriculture. While she didn’t follow the agricultural path, she worked as a Property Manager for Peninsular Management retiring in 2004. Frances was married on March 4, 1961 in Houghton Lake to Lee Scott DeBaeke at St. John Lutheran Church. Frances was a member St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Peter Lutheran Church, The Lady Lutheran Auxiliary, and the Women’s Bowling Association.

HOUGHTON LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO