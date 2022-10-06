Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso
Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry
When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
dailycoin.com
Is Blockchain Changing the Fine Alcohol Industry?
Blockchain technology opened doors for premium alcohol businesses to provide investors with an easier way to invest in fine liquor and ensure the assets’ authenticity. Fine liquor is not just a trophy for the collector’s community but also a great alternative investment possibility. It has outstanding price stability and is less volatile than other assets. However, investors are still apprehensive about investing in liquor and trading it since some obstacles exist.
cryptobriefing.com
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other Layer 1 Blockchain Testnets
Have a blockchain dApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art Oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full. SupraOracles Launches Its Alpha Testnet. Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces...
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
thecoinrise.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El Salvador. They enable feeless, private, instant, and decentralized Bitcoin micro-payments without the Lightning network’s trade-offs and complexity. Softnotes make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin and are enabled by the world’s fastest blockchain, a new layer-one blockchain protocol that processes over 1 million transactions per second.
AOL Corp
FTX and Visa to launch crypto debit card worldwide
Crypto exchange FTX is partnering with Visa (V) to make it easier for individuals around the globe to use crypto holdings for everyday purchases. The pair are rolling out Visa debit cards linked to FTX accounts in 40 new countries starting in Latin America, allowing crypto holders to use their digital assets to pay for goods and services from their FTX wallets with Visa's network of 80 million merchants.
bitcoinist.com
Turkey Ramps Up Efforts To Become The Next Crypto And Blockchain Hub
Turkish residents continuously maintain a bullish stance on crypto transactions despite the bear markets. Ismail H. Polat, a media lecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, said the driving factor is the high inflation. Recent reports show the Turkish crypto industry is working to build the crypto ecosystem amid the...
forkast.news
OpenSea begins support for Avalanche blockchain
OpenSea, the peer-to-peer non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has launched native support for the Avalanche blockchain, according to the platform’s verified Twitter account. Fast facts. Starting on Oct.12, content creators on Avalanche can display, list, and trade their NFTs on the world’s largest NFT marketplace. Avalanche creators will also be...
fintechfutures.com
BankiFi partners with Axiom Bank for improved SMB offering
Embedded banking solutions provider BankiFi has teamed up with Florida’s Axiom Bank to “make banking better” for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the US. Axiom Bank is BankiFi’s first client in North America since it launched US operations in July. The bank will offer improved...
u.today
BNY Mellon, Largest Crypto Custodian Bank, Launches Payments to China: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
fintechfutures.com
Payment Systems Regulator outlines card-acquiring market remedies
The UK’s Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has directed 14 card-acquiring providers to ensure that smaller firms are able to shop around and negotiate for better prices and services, potentially saving them thousands of pounds a year. Focusing on 14 providers, which include heavyweights such as Barclays, Lloyds, PayPal, Square,...
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: State Street Digital Digest – volatility and the digital transformation
The third edition of the State Street Digital Digest focuses on recent market volatility around cryptocurrency — what has been popularly dubbed this summer’s “crypto winter” — which negatively impacted an influx of new investors in the space. In addition to insights from our own...
fintechfutures.com
New fintech start-up Five FS launches in the UAE and KSA markets
Five FS is a new Dubai and Berlin-based fintech that aims to provide users with free access to “better rates” for five “essential” financial services – loans, mortgages, deposits, insurance and leasing. The start-up has officially launched as of today in the UAE and Saudi...
fintechfutures.com
Video: Incode at Sibos 2022 – Identity verification and biometric authentication
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Jonathan Andresen, senior director, marketing and products at Incode, to discuss the importance of effective identity verification technology and the work Incode is doing in the field. The evolution of ID verification tech and its growing list of...
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Breaking finance – how quantum technology will kill secrets
In 2018, Innotribe dedicated a full day to quantum technologies (QT). Now, four years later, they return to the topic at Sibos 2022 in “Quantum, Revisited”, with Jaya Baloo, Avast chief information security officer (CISO) and Stacey Jeffrey, a senior quantum researcher at CWI, a Dutch research institute for mathematics and computer science.
fintechfutures.com
Whitepaper: FedNow is almost here!
As the demand for real-time payments grows, so does the need for financial institutions to offer more robust access to faster and more efficient payments. The Clearing House’s RTP network laid a solid foundation for use cases and connectivity protocols, but some FIs have been waiting for FedNow before deciding how to move forward. FedNow is finally about to launch.
cryptoslate.com
Ripple partners with Lemonway, Xbaht to bring ODL payments to Europe
With approximately 70% of financial institutions and 59% of consumers in Europe interested in crypto-enabled payments, Ripple has partnered with Lemonway and Xbaht to leverage its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL ) solution to offer crypto payments to customers in France and Sweden. Ripple’s ODL enables low-cost and instant cross-border payments without...
