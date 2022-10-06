Read full article on original website
HSBC turns to Trade Ledger for digital receivables finance capability
HSBC says it has cut the approval process for new receivables finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours thanks to its new technology platform – Digital RF – co-created with Trade Ledger. The bank says customers can now transfer data directly through an...
New fintech start-up Five FS launches in the UAE and KSA markets
Five FS is a new Dubai and Berlin-based fintech that aims to provide users with free access to “better rates” for five “essential” financial services – loans, mortgages, deposits, insurance and leasing. The start-up has officially launched as of today in the UAE and Saudi...
Payment Systems Regulator outlines card-acquiring market remedies
The UK’s Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has directed 14 card-acquiring providers to ensure that smaller firms are able to shop around and negotiate for better prices and services, potentially saving them thousands of pounds a year. Focusing on 14 providers, which include heavyweights such as Barclays, Lloyds, PayPal, Square,...
Sibos 2022: A look ahead – India’s fintech growth story
For post-pandemic visitors to India, one major societal change will not go unnoticed: the country’s transition to a cashless economy. Those who visited before the pandemic hit will know how cash-dependent the country previously was. The pandemic spurred this change and now, be it shop owners or street-side vendors,...
BNP Paribas to provide £200m financing to UK consumer lender Fluro
UK-based consumer lender Fluro (formerly known as Lending Works) has announced a £200 million financing partnership with European banking group BNP Paribas. Established in 2014, the company was acquired by private equity firm Intriva Capital in 2020 and has been freshly rebranded as Fluro. Over the last two years...
Santander UK launches in-app service to help customers manage their home
Santander UK has launched My Home Manager in its mobile app, a new service for mortgage customers to help them manage “all aspects” of their home. The new service includes features such as viewing the home value estimate (updated every three months) and mortgage balance, checking the home’s energy performance certificate (EPC) rating and making home repairs.
UAE fintech start-up Mamo receives regulatory approval
Mamo, a UAE-based fintech platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has been granted regulatory approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The approval will allow Mamo to operate from the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), a financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. It...
The fourth edition of the Fintech Talents Festival to take place in November
The fourth edition of the Fintech Talents Festival will take place in six weeks on 14-15 November at The Brewery, London. Join the UK’s largest and most impactful UK fintech festival next month and hear from 400+ rockstar speakers across six stages. On the back of a record year...
