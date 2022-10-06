Read full article on original website
tickerreport.com
Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 181,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Bank of America Cuts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $400.00
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $420.47.
tickerreport.com
StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,412 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Acquires 535 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Independent Bank stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.
tickerreport.com
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 678,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $76.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
tickerreport.com
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 160,749.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 304,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 303,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,812,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,591,938,000 after purchasing an additional 212,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,309 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.
