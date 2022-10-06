Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 678,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO