Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,412 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Dempze Nancy E Purchases 66 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Marion Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th.
tickerreport.com
Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 160,749.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 304,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 303,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 678,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Montis Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.
tickerreport.com
StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,309 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $230,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.
tickerreport.com
821 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Independent Bank stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.
tickerreport.com
Financial Contrast: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk. Insider and Institutional...
Comments / 0