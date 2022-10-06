Read full article on original website
Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 181,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $202,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $8,940,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 215,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $76.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,412 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 160,749.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 304,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 303,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 162,252 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 678,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,309 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
