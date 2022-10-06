ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro

My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More than 100 nonprofits lined West Franklin Street with their food booths, selling creative festival foods and raising money for their organizations. Many organizations are cleaning their food booths and making plans for the money raised over the past week. Some nonprofit and church leaders who participated in the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say this year’s proceeds exceeded funds raised in years prior.
Remembering Angela Lansbury’s ties to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Angela Lansbury, legendary actress with ties to our Tri-State, has passed away. The late actress made her name as a crime novelist in the long-running TV series Murder She Wrote. Lansbury also starred in Broadway musicals including Gypsy and Sweeney Todd. She won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and […]
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]

The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Evansville Thunderbolts Hosting Easterseals Giveback During Season Opener October 22nd

Hockey season returns to the Ford Center when the Evansville Thunderbolts begin their march to a Southern Professional Hockey League Championship by hosting the Ice Bears from Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, October 22nd. The game won't just be the season and home opener for the team, giving you the chance to watch the high-speed, non-stop action of professional hockey, it will also be a chance for you to give back to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.
And Then There Were 4: Evansville Indiana Adds New Art To Colorful “Self.e Alley”

Work has been underway on a new mural for Downtown Evansville and it is just about complete. Downtown Evansville is home to what is known as Self.e Alley. It is a colorful spot perfect to stop and take a selfie. It began originally with a mural that depicts a vintage Evansville postcard painted on the alley wall. The project later expanded to include a second mural with a bit more of an electric, neon, sort of vibe to it, and eventually, a third mural was added to the mix that is reminiscent of a giant Twister mat.
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade

'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

