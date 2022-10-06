Read full article on original website
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
Shop 30+ Local Makers at Downtown Evansville, IN NoCo Markers Market
It looks like we will have beautiful fall weather this weekend to go along with the Fifth Annual NoCo Makers Market in Downtown Evansville. This popular event will showcase over 30 makers, and there will be fun activities for the kids too. 7 Day Forecast WEHT Your Weather Authority. What...
National Pet Influencer Raises $1300 for Indiana Shelter in One Night As Part of 40 Shelters in 40 Days Tour
A Florida man with a big heart and a big social media following found his way to one Evansville, Indiana animal rescue where he put his personality and his followers to work to help raise money for the shelter as part of his 40 Shelters in 40 Days Tour. Raising...
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
14news.com
Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More than 100 nonprofits lined West Franklin Street with their food booths, selling creative festival foods and raising money for their organizations. Many organizations are cleaning their food booths and making plans for the money raised over the past week. Some nonprofit and church leaders who participated in the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say this year’s proceeds exceeded funds raised in years prior.
Devoted Foodies Miss These Owensboro, Kentucky Restaurants The Most
There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! - John...
You’ll ‘Fall’ in Love with Autumn, Ember, & Hayride – Adoptable Tabbies in Warrick County
I'm so excited! I LOVE LOVE LOVE summer but I also like it when it turns a little crisp out for the spooky Halloween season. Nothing too crazy. This weekend's 60-degree temps will be perfect. I also bought a "Channel the Flannel" candle and I am making pumpkin and apple desserts this weekend.
An Open Letter To The #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Southern Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons
Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch. Fall Festival Live. Every year,...
wevv.com
Private funeral arrangements planned for Newburgh man killed in stabbing at local bar
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Newburgh, Indiana man who was killed in an attack at a local bar. Private services have been planned for 30-year-old Colin McHargue after he died on Saturday, according to his obituary. According to his obituary, McHargue enjoyed hiking, wood working, drawing, and painting....
Funky Food Games Indiana Fall Festival Food Challenge Is Bone Dry [VIDEO]
M & M's melt in your mouth, not in your hand. We are all familiar with that slogan, right? Well, the same cannot be said for cotton candy. Believe me, I found out the hard way. Fall Festival Day #3. FuNkY FoOd GaMeS Puppy Chow Chow / Cotton Candy Stuff...
Santa Claus Land of Lights Family Christmas Light Adventure Announces 2022 Season
Santa Claus, Indiana is clearly the best place to celebrate the Christmas season with your family. I love how everything is Santa themed year-round, but there is something extra special, and extra bright beginning in November. The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light...
Remembering Angela Lansbury’s ties to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Angela Lansbury, legendary actress with ties to our Tri-State, has passed away. The late actress made her name as a crime novelist in the long-running TV series Murder She Wrote. Lansbury also starred in Broadway musicals including Gypsy and Sweeney Todd. She won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and […]
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Indiana Woman Chugs Entire Quart of Apple Cider in 25 Seconds – Wins Chug Challenge
What could go wrong with a little game of Chomp & Chug? I have to confess that I keep calling this game by the wrong name. It's actually CHOW & CHUG. This is a relay game, and we once again went against our Central band moms, Laurie and Erin. Huge...
Evansville Thunderbolts Hosting Easterseals Giveback During Season Opener October 22nd
Hockey season returns to the Ford Center when the Evansville Thunderbolts begin their march to a Southern Professional Hockey League Championship by hosting the Ice Bears from Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, October 22nd. The game won't just be the season and home opener for the team, giving you the chance to watch the high-speed, non-stop action of professional hockey, it will also be a chance for you to give back to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.
Local Heroes Wanted: Owensboro, Kentucky Fire Department Hiring Firefighters
Did you always dream of becoming a firefighter? Do you have a passion for helping others? Well, here's your chance to make that dream a reality. The City of Owensboro is hiring firefighters! Here's how to apply. Firefighters are true American heroes. They don't hesitate to put themselves in danger...
And Then There Were 4: Evansville Indiana Adds New Art To Colorful “Self.e Alley”
Work has been underway on a new mural for Downtown Evansville and it is just about complete. Downtown Evansville is home to what is known as Self.e Alley. It is a colorful spot perfect to stop and take a selfie. It began originally with a mural that depicts a vintage Evansville postcard painted on the alley wall. The project later expanded to include a second mural with a bit more of an electric, neon, sort of vibe to it, and eventually, a third mural was added to the mix that is reminiscent of a giant Twister mat.
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
