The Sequel To The Popular Team-Based Shooter, Overwatch, Has Gotten Off To A Shaky Start, With Hackers And Long Wait Times Plaguing Its Early Access Periods

The launch of Overwatch 2 has gotten off to a rocky start so far, with DDOS assaults and long login waits significantly harming the experience of the Overwatch sequel. However, Blizzard has a strategy to remedy some of those difficulties with an update, so keep an eye out for that in the coming days. Unfortunately, this indicates that to make these modifications, it will first be necessary to do maintenance on the servers. As a result, Blizzard has stated that the intention is to bring everything offline at approximately 3 p.m. Pacific Time is anticipated that the servers will remain offline for the following three hours.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO