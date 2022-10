Before typing a pin number of password on a public computer, make sure to wear gloves, or else the ThermoSecure system may be able to guess it based on the heat left from your fingertips. Computer security experts from the University of Glasgow developed this system to show how thermal imaging cameras can be used by nefarious actors to steal passwords on a computer keyboard, smartphone / tablet, or an ATM keypad.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO