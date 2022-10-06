Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
Consumer shopping priorities shift in wake of cost of living crisis
Almost a quarter (23%) of consumers are now “looking for the best deals” rather than automatically spending with their regular shops, and 68% believe retailers could do more to help counter rising prices, as the cost of living crisis sees a shift in shopping habits. According to a...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
BBC
Record number of nurses quitting the NHS
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
theindustry.fashion
Consumer spending slows in September as nine in 10 Brits “concerned over household bills”
Consumer card spending grew 1.8% year-on-year in September 2022 – the smallest uplift since February 2021, as Brits cut back on discretionary purchases in response to rising living costs. Nine in 10 consumers are concerned about household bills, with average spending on utilities up 48% year-on-year. After falling into...
Benefits must rise with inflation, says Sajid Javid as Liz Truss warned she will be ‘forced to cave’
Benefits “must” be raised in line with inflation rather than a lower rate of earnings, former Tory chancellor Sajid Javid has said, as Liz Truss faces a growing Tory rebellion on the issue.The prime minister is said to be ready to listen to Tory backbenchers against the proposed real-terms cut, with government sources warning that she will be “forced to cave” on the issue.Mr Javid – a Truss leadership campaign backer – made clear the scale of the rebellion, saying on Monday: “I personally believe that benefits must stay in line with inflation.”The senior figure told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme...
theindustry.fashion
Quiz sees revenues rise 37.2%
Quiz has revealed a 37.2% increase in revenue to £49.4 million for the 6-month period between 1 April 2022 and 30 September 2022. The group said its improved performance reflects the brand's "strong reputation" amongst its customers for occasionwear. Revenues from each of the group's channels included:. UK stores...
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
U.K.・
Thousands of salaried Tesco workers forced to take real-terms pay cut
Thousands of Tesco staff have been forced to take a large real-terms pay cut as the supermarket puts a squeeze on store managers while offering bigger wage rises for lower-paid workers. In the latest pay battle amid the cost of living crisis, the retailer’s team managers, who earn about £30,000...
BBC
Thames Water billed London pensioner for 1m cups of tea
A bedridden 98-year-old woman was sent a water bill which said she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in six months. Estelle Mendoza's monthly Thames Water charge increased from £33 to £215 after the supplier suggested she had used 255 megalitres of water. Her...
BBC
Record levels of women in work across Scotland
More women are in work in Scotland than ever previously recorded, the latest employment figures show. The Office for National Statistics labour market report shows the employment rate for women aged 16 to 64 was 74.9% - the highest level since these records began in 1992. Scotland's overall employment rate...
US News and World Report
British Pub Operator Marston's Annual Sales Rise Above Pre-Pandemic Levels
(Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's said on Tuesday its annual retail sales rose above pre-pandemic levels, as people splurged on drinks more than food despite the worsening cost-of-living crisis. Pubs, restaurants and hotels in Britain, still recovering from pandemic restrictions, are now grappling with rising costs and lower consumer...
theindustry.fashion
Small businesses pessimistic about Government support as output shrinks
Inflation concerns and fears of surging energy prices are taking a heavy toll on businesses despite the Government’s pledges to cover a proportion of costs, new research has shown. For half of small businesses, fuel and energy costs remain their biggest concern according to a survey from business financial...
Kwasi Kwarteng will bring forward fiscal plan to Halloween in another U-turn
Kwasi Kwarteng will bring forward the government’s medium-term fiscal plan from November to the end of October following calls to reassure the markets, it has emerged.The chancellor said in a letter to Mel Stride, Tory chairman of the Treasury select committee, that the spending and borrowing plan would be announced on 31 October – rather than 23 November as promised.The Treasury confirmed the move to bring forward the publication of the financial strategy – and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) assessment of government plans – to Halloween.Bowing to pressure in his letter to Mr Stride, Mr Kwarteng said...
BBC
Brexit: Jobs 'at risk' over failure to replace EU funds
Up to 1,700 jobs are at risk over the failure to replace EU funds that were lost after Brexit, a consortium of community groups have said. The ESF Peer Group provides employment support programmes in Northern Ireland. It was previously funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) but that money...
Britain ‘at risk of brain drain’ as scientists ‘leave UK to keep EU research funding’
Scientists have warned the UK’s prominence in the world research field is at risk of “brain drain” after concerns for EU research funding will be dropped post-Brexit. So far, 22 UK-based scientists have reportedly decided to leave the country due to such concerns. It comes after negotiations with the EU to keep research funding of £84m for the Horizon Europe programme were delayed.Brussels has said it will not continue the discussions until other Brexit issues such as the Northern Ireland protocol are resolved. However, if the EU and UK cannot come to an agreement, the government has committed to matching...
U.K.・
Morrisons’ takeover of McColl’s closer to being cleared amid shop sale plan
Morrisons’ takeover of McColl’s is expected to be cleared after the supermarket giant told regulators it would sell 28 convenience stores to push the move through. The supermarket group agreed a £190 million deal to rescue McColl’s from administration in May, after the convenience chain was weighed down by soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.
Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU
Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU
The Government will “have to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” without a “negotiated solution with the EU”, the Prime Minister has said.Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss told MPs in the Commons “we can’t allow the situation to drift”.Her comments came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU “must reflect the objectives outlined by the Government” in the proposed legislation.Raising the issue at PMQs, he said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me in welcoming the renewed negotiations with the European Union about the Northern Ireland Protocol?“That the...
theindustry.fashion
Pep&Co owner posts sales jump amid ‘challenging times’
Pep&Co parent company Pepco has hailed strong sales despite “challenging times” for customers, with demand remaining strong at its Pep&Co, Poundland and Dealz brands. It came as the retail group said total revenues grew by 17.4% to £4.25 billion over the year to September, compared with the previous year.
