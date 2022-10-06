Scientists have warned the UK’s prominence in the world research field is at risk of “brain drain” after concerns for EU research funding will be dropped post-Brexit. So far, 22 UK-based scientists have reportedly decided to leave the country due to such concerns. It comes after negotiations with the EU to keep research funding of £84m for the Horizon Europe programme were delayed.Brussels has said it will not continue the discussions until other Brexit issues such as the Northern Ireland protocol are resolved. However, if the EU and UK cannot come to an agreement, the government has committed to matching...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO