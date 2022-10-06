Many consumers began holiday shopping as early as July for the 2022 season; still, as the holidays approach, experts say brands and retailers can expect another year of hectic, peak levels of shipments. According to data from Ware2Go, the UPS company that simplifies the end-to-end supply chain to enable merchants to compete and grow, a full 95 percent of merchants have had to adjust their planning in response to supply chain disruptions and market conditions, starting with inventory planning. For 68 percent of small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs), this means changing up their inventory ordering strategy in some way this holiday...

