salestechstar.com
2022 Holiday Shopping Habits Report from Bluedot Reveals Big Demand for Buy Now, Pay Later as Consumers Brace For Price Hikes
In-store shopping makes a comeback; Shoppers prefer self-service; Social commerce gains popularity; Inflation has nearly everyone looking for deals and discounts. Bluedot, a customer arrival platform that empowers businesses to provide real-time interactions, contextualized marketing engagements, and pickup solutions, unveiled its 2022 Holiday Shopping Habits report. Now in its third year, the annual report, based on a survey of over 1,000 American consumers conducted last month, examines consumer behavior during the fast-approaching holiday shopping season. Among the trends, this year’s edition shines a light on inflation’s impact on holiday shoppers as they prepare to do more with less.
theindustry.fashion
Pep&Co owner posts sales jump amid ‘challenging times’
Pep&Co parent company Pepco has hailed strong sales despite “challenging times” for customers, with demand remaining strong at its Pep&Co, Poundland and Dealz brands. It came as the retail group said total revenues grew by 17.4% to £4.25 billion over the year to September, compared with the previous year.
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Retailers are gearing up for 'aggressive discounting' on electronics, cars, and more as they've stockpiled the most stuff to sell in 30 years, Morgan Stanley says
Americans' demand is cooling off and companies' inventories are booming. It's set to drive extraordinary holiday discounting, the bank said.
Business Insider
Thanksgiving shopping online to decline for first time since 2015
Americans are expected to shop online less this Thanksgiving than last year, new estimates from Adobe Analytics show. Why it matters: It's the latest piece of evidence to suggest that consumers are opting out of a craze that stores themselves have been split on. Driving the news: Thanksgiving Day online...
Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs
Many consumers began holiday shopping as early as July for the 2022 season; still, as the holidays approach, experts say brands and retailers can expect another year of hectic, peak levels of shipments. According to data from Ware2Go, the UPS company that simplifies the end-to-end supply chain to enable merchants to compete and grow, a full 95 percent of merchants have had to adjust their planning in response to supply chain disruptions and market conditions, starting with inventory planning. For 68 percent of small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs), this means changing up their inventory ordering strategy in some way this holiday...
Amazon’s Prime Day II signals holiday spending hurdles
TG TREDEGAR CORP. 10.03 -0.03 -0.30%. Fellow retail giants Walmart and Target have already been plugging holiday discounts of their own in what experts say is a trend that shows companies are seeking to spread out the shopping season even longer to entice consumers to spend amid rising inflation. "What...
theindustry.fashion
Consumer spending slows in September as nine in 10 Brits “concerned over household bills”
Consumer card spending grew 1.8% year-on-year in September 2022 – the smallest uplift since February 2021, as Brits cut back on discretionary purchases in response to rising living costs. Nine in 10 consumers are concerned about household bills, with average spending on utilities up 48% year-on-year. After falling into...
theindustry.fashion
Consumer shopping priorities shift in wake of cost of living crisis
Almost a quarter (23%) of consumers are now “looking for the best deals” rather than automatically spending with their regular shops, and 68% believe retailers could do more to help counter rising prices, as the cost of living crisis sees a shift in shopping habits. According to a...
theindustry.fashion
SportsShoes.com announces £2.5m investment in “creative and tech hub”
Leading UK running shoes, apparel and outdoor gear retailer SportsShoes.com has commenced work on the refurbishment of an existing 10,750 sq ft warehouse to be turned into a creative and tech hub. Adjacent to its Bradford head office and main warehouse facilities, Unit 2 is being created to aid the...
theindustry.fashion
Farfetch expands luxury Fashion Concierge sourcing service
Farfetch has announced the expansion of its Fashion Concierge service, now offering all private customers access to the luxury sourcing service. Farfetch first began offering its concierge service in 2017 to a select group of its private clients, typically consisting of those who spent at least $12,000 annually on the platform. The Fashion Concierge service helps clients source unique, rare or sold-out fashion and accessories - such as one-of-a-kind handbags or limited edition watches, fine jewellery as well as art and homewares.
theindustry.fashion
Peregrine commits to sourcing 100% of its British wool from regenerative farms
British knitwear and outerwear brand Peregrine has committed to transitioning to 100% regeneratively sourced wool by 2026, working exclusively with UK farms. This year “marks the start of the journey” with 20% of Peregrine’s British wool collection coming from a transitional regenerative farm in Rye, East Sussex, and the volume will grow 20% year-on-year through to 2026.
