ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
salestechstar.com

2022 Holiday Shopping Habits Report from Bluedot Reveals Big Demand for Buy Now, Pay Later as Consumers Brace For Price Hikes

In-store shopping makes a comeback; Shoppers prefer self-service; Social commerce gains popularity; Inflation has nearly everyone looking for deals and discounts. Bluedot, a customer arrival platform that empowers businesses to provide real-time interactions, contextualized marketing engagements, and pickup solutions, unveiled its 2022 Holiday Shopping Habits report. Now in its third year, the annual report, based on a survey of over 1,000 American consumers conducted last month, examines consumer behavior during the fast-approaching holiday shopping season. Among the trends, this year’s edition shines a light on inflation’s impact on holiday shoppers as they prepare to do more with less.
SHOPPING
theindustry.fashion

Pep&Co owner posts sales jump amid ‘challenging times’

Pep&Co parent company Pepco has hailed strong sales despite “challenging times” for customers, with demand remaining strong at its Pep&Co, Poundland and Dealz brands. It came as the retail group said total revenues grew by 17.4% to £4.25 billion over the year to September, compared with the previous year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Efficient Energy Use#Online Retail#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Uk
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
ELECTRONICS
Axios

Thanksgiving shopping online to decline for first time since 2015

Americans are expected to shop online less this Thanksgiving than last year, new estimates from Adobe Analytics show. Why it matters: It's the latest piece of evidence to suggest that consumers are opting out of a craze that stores themselves have been split on. Driving the news: Thanksgiving Day online...
BUSINESS
WWD

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Many consumers began holiday shopping as early as July for the 2022 season; still, as the holidays approach, experts say brands and retailers can expect another year of hectic, peak levels of shipments. According to data from Ware2Go, the UPS company that simplifies the end-to-end supply chain to enable merchants to compete and grow, a full 95 percent of merchants have had to adjust their planning in response to supply chain disruptions and market conditions, starting with inventory planning. For 68 percent of small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs), this means changing up their inventory ordering strategy in some way this holiday...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Fox Business

Amazon’s Prime Day II signals holiday spending hurdles

TG TREDEGAR CORP. 10.03 -0.03 -0.30%. Fellow retail giants Walmart and Target have already been plugging holiday discounts of their own in what experts say is a trend that shows companies are seeking to spread out the shopping season even longer to entice consumers to spend amid rising inflation. "What...
BUSINESS
theindustry.fashion

Consumer shopping priorities shift in wake of cost of living crisis

Almost a quarter (23%) of consumers are now “looking for the best deals” rather than automatically spending with their regular shops, and 68% believe retailers could do more to help counter rising prices, as the cost of living crisis sees a shift in shopping habits. According to a...
RETAIL
theindustry.fashion

SportsShoes.com announces £2.5m investment in “creative and tech hub”

Leading UK running shoes, apparel and outdoor gear retailer SportsShoes.com has commenced work on the refurbishment of an existing 10,750 sq ft warehouse to be turned into a creative and tech hub. Adjacent to its Bradford head office and main warehouse facilities, Unit 2 is being created to aid the...
BUSINESS
theindustry.fashion

Farfetch expands luxury Fashion Concierge sourcing service

Farfetch has announced the expansion of its Fashion Concierge service, now offering all private customers access to the luxury sourcing service. Farfetch first began offering its concierge service in 2017 to a select group of its private clients, typically consisting of those who spent at least $12,000 annually on the platform. The Fashion Concierge service helps clients source unique, rare or sold-out fashion and accessories - such as one-of-a-kind handbags or limited edition watches, fine jewellery as well as art and homewares.
BUSINESS
theindustry.fashion

Peregrine commits to sourcing 100% of its British wool from regenerative farms

British knitwear and outerwear brand Peregrine has committed to transitioning to 100% regeneratively sourced wool by 2026, working exclusively with UK farms. This year “marks the start of the journey” with 20% of Peregrine’s British wool collection coming from a transitional regenerative farm in Rye, East Sussex, and the volume will grow 20% year-on-year through to 2026.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy